We gave Procreate Dreams a rare five-star review when it was released back in 2023, which quickly earned it a place in our pick of the best animation software. The 2D animation app is great value, and its intuitive interface makes it an appealing option for beginners.

Nevertheless, as a young iPad app, it inevitably has some limitations, and many users have a long list of asks for features that they would like to see added. The good news is that at least two of the most common requests are coming in Procreate Dreams 2.

There's still no confirmed Procreate Dreams 2 release date, but the software developer has revealed what it's working on. That makes me think we won't have too much longer to wait for what will be a free update for everyone who already has the app.

The two planned upgrades that are getting most attention are the promise of a lasso tool for selections and transformations in Draw & Paint and Flipbook (I know, why wasn't this in the original release?) and the ability to export GIFs. These are probably the two most frequent requests from users.

The timeline's being redesigned too, with dedicated keyframing, performing, composition, and editing workspaces. And Flipbook will combine features of Procreate’s Animation Assist with layering and compositing from Procreate Dreams. There will also be more advanced export settings, multi drag and drop, duration handles, luminance masks, drawing filters and new keyboard shortcuts, so quite a bunch of improvements!

Does that deliver everything users are asking for? Not at all. Some users are crying out fr vector brushes and a bones animation system – some even want 3D objects, which I think will be some way off. But a lasso selection tool seems a vital feature for the app. The lack of this had put some people off even trying the software, so I expect it might be enough to win over some new users.

You can learn more at the Procreate Dreams website. Also see our Procreate Dreams beginner tips.

For more software news, see what's new in Blender 4.5 and the launch of Photoshop for Android.