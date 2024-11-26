Procreate Dreams gets a well-earned nomination as iPad App of the Year

The shortlist is in for the Apple App Store App of the Year awards, and one of our own favourites is in the running. Procreate Dreams, the animation app from Procreate, is nominated as iPad App of the Year.

Released last November, the app quickly become one of our picks as the best 2D animation software, partly because it's so accessible and intuitive, making animation easier for non experts. It's also great value at $19.99 / £19.99.

(Image credit: Procreate)

The App Store Awards are a culmination of the curation carried out by App Store editors around the world throughout the year. This year, 45 finalists have been picked out in 12 categories. There are separate app and game categories for each major App product line: iPad, Mac, iPhone and Apple Vision Pro, plus a single category each for Apple Watch, Apple TV and Apple Arcade, and finally a Cultural Impact category.

Procreate Dreams is up against the AI-driven music practice app Moises and the kids' game Bluey: Let's Play! as best iPad App. We're also pleased to see the bizarre Thank Goodness You're Here nominated at best Mac game. Adobe Lightroom and Shapr 3D CAD modelling are nominated for best Mac app, while nominations for the Cultural Impact Award include the art history app DailyArt.

You can see the full list of App Store Award finalists at the Apple website. Winners will be announced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, if you're starting out with Procreate Dreams yourself, see our Procreate Dreams beginner tips. And if you've not yet tried the animation app, see our Procreate Dreams review.