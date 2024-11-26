Procreate Dreams gets a well-earned nomination as iPad App of the Year

The App Store Awards shortlist is in.

Apple App Store App of the Year Award nominations
(Image credit: Apple)

The shortlist is in for the Apple App Store App of the Year awards, and one of our own favourites is in the running. Procreate Dreams, the animation app from Procreate, is nominated as iPad App of the Year.

Released last November, the app quickly become one of our picks as the best 2D animation software, partly because it's so accessible and intuitive, making animation easier for non experts. It's also great value at $19.99 / £19.99.

