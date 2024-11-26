Procreate Dreams gets a well-earned nomination as iPad App of the Year

The shortlist is in for the Apple App Store App of the Year awards, and one of our own favourites is in the running. Procreate Dreams, the animation app from Procreate, is nominated as iPad App of the Year.
Released last November, the app quickly become one of our picks as the best 2D animation software, partly because it's so accessible and intuitive, making animation easier for non experts. It's also great value at $19.99 / £19.99.
The App Store Awards are a culmination of the curation carried out by App Store editors around the world throughout the year. This year, 45 finalists have been picked out in 12 categories. There are separate app and game categories for each major App product line: iPad, Mac, iPhone and Apple Vision Pro, plus a single category each for Apple Watch, Apple TV and Apple Arcade, and finally a Cultural Impact category.
Procreate Dreams is up against the AI-driven music practice app Moises and the kids' game Bluey: Let's Play! as best iPad App. We're also pleased to see the bizarre Thank Goodness You're Here nominated at best Mac game. Adobe Lightroom and Shapr 3D CAD modelling are nominated for best Mac app, while nominations for the Cultural Impact Award include the art history app DailyArt.
You can see the full list of App Store Award finalists at the Apple website. Winners will be announced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, if you're starting out with Procreate Dreams yourself, see our Procreate Dreams beginner tips. And if you've not yet tried the animation app, see our Procreate Dreams review.
Get top Black Friday deals sent straight to your inbox: Sign up now!
We curate the best offers on creative kit and give our expert recommendations to save you time this Black Friday. Upgrade your setup for less with Creative Bloq.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.