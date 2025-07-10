AI 'credit anxiety' is dead – Freepik's unlimited AI video tools are a game-changer for creators

No caps, no tokens, no stress.

I’ve been dabbling with AI models lately, and there’s something I never really counted: the creeping anxiety of the ‘credit counter’. Ten generations left. Five. One. And then? Nothing. Unless you pay up or wait until next month to recharge. Creative gamification, and the sense that only those with the deepest pockets can take part in the ‘AI revolution’. What happened to democratising creativity?

It's the kind of friction that kills momentum and buries good ideas in the graveyard of creative bottlenecks. (I learned a little more about AI workflows when I went to an AI art conference.)

