I’ve been dabbling with AI models lately, and there’s something I never really counted: the creeping anxiety of the ‘credit counter’. Ten generations left. Five. One. And then? Nothing. Unless you pay up or wait until next month to recharge. Creative gamification, and the sense that only those with the deepest pockets can take part in the ‘AI revolution’. What happened to democratising creativity?

It's the kind of friction that kills momentum and buries good ideas in the graveyard of creative bottlenecks. (I learned a little more about AI workflows when I went to an AI art conference.)

Freepik wants to change this status quo. And given that, as the name suggests, Freepik began as a free image library, opening up stock image use to everyone, this AI platform will be rolling out unlimited AI video generation. There’s a catch, of course, the free generations are for Premium+ and Pro subscribers, but it does mean no credits, no caps, and no usage limits.

Go AI pro?

It’s the boldest move yet from a platform that’s rapidly becoming one of the most creator-forward names in AI design. It can be used for free, but you get a limited number of credits per day, and that anxiety builds. If you subscribe, you get access to every AI model along with traditional stock images, photo and video editing tools, and a collaborative workspace to build new projects. It’s the boldest move yet from a platform that’s rapidly becoming one of the most creator-forward names in AI design.

“We understood that what holds users back is not the technology, but the frictions in the usage model,” says Freepik co-founder and CEO Joaquín Cuenca. “Instead of counting tokens or worrying about how many images they can generate, we want them to focus on creating.”

Here’s how it works: every Thursday in July, Freepik will unlock a new AI video model for unlimited use. It starts today with MiniMax (768p resolution), and continues weekly, each model available without restriction for one week. Then, on 31 July, the platform will go fully unlimited across all available video models (except ultra-premium tools like Veo 3).

The full rollout is part of Freepik’s ongoing shift away from the traditional credit-based model still used by most AI platforms. Earlier this year, they made AI image generation completely unlimited for top-tier subscribers. Now, with video added to the mix, Freepik becomes one of the first major platforms to offer unlimited AI generation for both images and video.

The price? Subscriptions with unlimited AI generation start at $24.50 per month and include both Premium+ and Pro plans.

Unlimited generation isn’t cheap to run, and Joaquín Cuenca knows it. But he’s betting that leaning into creator needs now will pay off later.

“Compared to most platforms, which still penalise those who use the tool the most, we’ve done the opposite: reward the heavy user,” Joaquín says. “We know this means assuming a higher cost in the short term, but in the long term, it positions us where we want to be – as the platform where creativity has no limits.”

It’s a clear swipe at AI platforms still clinging to credit systems, and a rallying cry for a new kind of user: one who wants to experiment, iterate, fail fast, and create freely, without watching the meter tick down.