How to achieve expressive life drawing an an iPad

Artist Rick Graham shows us how he captures a live figure session using an iPad app that replicates real paint.

Artist Rick Graham demonstrates capturing a live figure session with the iPad’s most painterly app

I’ve long admired the expressive brushwork of painters like John Singer Sargent, Joaquín Sorolla, Frans Hals and Anders Zorn. Their alla prima technique – wet-into-wet painting – emphasises bold, abstract strokes that feel fresh and unlaboured. It’s a style I continue to pursue in my own work, using oils, slow-drying acrylics, and even in an app on an iPad.

Yep, an iPad. Figure drawing on an Apple tablet is as viable as on any of the best drawing tablets. For me, digital painting doesn’t replace the studio – it extends it. For artists rooted in traditional methods, it’s a way to keep creating wherever inspiration strikes.

