How to paint from life on a Samsung Galaxy tablet

See freelance artist Dave Neale's process for painting a piece of sculpture using an Android app.

Dave Neale SketchBook tutorial of painting a bronze lacquered statue of a bull from life

In this tutorial, I want to share a practical approach to how to paint on a Samsung Galaxy tablet. I like to think my work is supported by digital tools, not driven by them. While I’m using the Sketchbook Android app, the focus of this tutorial won't be on the software itself but on how it can adapt to the way you draw. That means it should be equally applicable to any of the best drawing apps for Android or the best digital art software in general.

This method blends some of the techniques I’ve developed in my own workflow, along with adaptations for the unique quirks and limitations of working on a mobile device – in this case, a Samsung Galaxy device with a pressure-sensitive S Pen.

