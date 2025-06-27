Recommended reading

Learn how to paint a cityscape on a tablet with Kan Muftic

Advice
By published

Turn an overcast urban scene into digital landscape painting with this expert advice.

Create an urban environment in overcast light with Kan Muftic’s expert advice

Living in London is a constant source of inspiration – its stunning architecture and rich history offer endless material for painting. But for this workshop on how to paint an urban scene, I’ve chosen to focus on something more universal: a familiar, everyday urban scene that could be found in almost any modern city.

There’s a certain poetic charm in washed-out, overlooked corners – places that might seem mundane at first glance, yet hold their own quiet beauty. Using my Samsung tablet as a portable digital painting kit, I take every chance I get to head outside and paint from life, capturing these fleeting urban moments as they unfold.

