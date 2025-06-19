Recommended reading

Plein air painting goes digital: how artists are using portable tech to paint in the great outdoors

Features
By Contributions from published

Top tips from six pro concept artists.

Naughty Dog&#039;s Shaddy Safadi runs the Digital Plein Air Society

Art has always been shaped by the evolving relationship between creative vision and technology. Today, artists eagerly line up for the latest iPad Pro or try out spatial computing headsets like the Apple Vision Pro just as painters nearly 200 years ago embraced the invention of the paint tube, and the Old Masters used optical aids like the camera obscura to refine their work.

Once again, we’re seeing a shift: a new chapter in the partnership between an artist’s imagination and the tools that help bring it to life. With technology now more powerful, portable and intuitive than ever, a growing number of digital artists are venturing beyond the confines of their studios.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1