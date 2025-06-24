Recommended reading

How I use an iPad to paint from life in a museum

Concept artist Karl Simon shares his creative tips on painting with an iPad in a museum setting.

Painting from life is a deeply rewarding practice – one that can't be fully unpacked in a single tutorial. But in this session, I want to share a method I really enjoy when it’s not practical (or warm enough) to paint outdoors.

For me, life painting is less about producing finished pieces and more about sharpening my observation skills. It’s a way of studying reality that feeds directly into my studio work. Traditional painting from life requires planning, commitment and the willingness to live with each mark you make. But we’re now spoiled for choice when it comes to digital tools, and these can encourage a looser, more forgiving approach.

Karl Simon
Concept artist

Karl Simon is an experienced concept artist who works in the film and games industries. His projects include Les Miserables and Total Recall.

