How to colour digital art without losing your sketch's raw charm

Eliza Ivanova explains her process for colouring artwork in Prcreate without losing that personal sketchbook feel.

It’s not uncommon to see a beautiful pencil or ink drawing that’s been butchered under multiple layers of poorly constructed digital colouring. Textured brushes are designed to replicate real-life brush, pencil, or ink marks, so why not utilise the power of those real marks that have already been laid down on the paper?

In this tutorial, you’ll be able to follow along with my colouring process, see which brushes I use to mimic my drawing and shading, and learn how to maintain valuable information, such as line quality, shading, textures, and imperfections, while elevating your piece digitally.

