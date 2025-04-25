How to make digital art look traditional using Photoshop

How-to
Discover how Mandy Jurgens uses the Pattern Stamp and Mixer Brush to create a traditional art feel in her digital painting.

Make digital look traditional; a woman in front of a sunset
(Image credit: Mandy Jurgens)

I love the playful textures that emerge when painting with traditional media, but I also enjoy the ease and versatility of digital painting. In attempting to combine the two, I’ve experimented with recreating that feel of textured brushstrokes digitally. Two of my favourite tools are Photoshop’s Pattern Stamp and Mixer Brush.

Pattern Stamp lets you take any image and literally stamp it onto your digital canvas, which can create interesting textures by itself. We can further refine and morph this by using an interesting Pattern Stamp configuration as a base for the Mixer Brush, which can be used to pick up any assortment of colours already on your canvas and use them as a brushstroke, much like picking up a mixture of oil paints on a traditional brush.

Mandy Jurgens headshot
Mandy Jurgens

Mandy is a professional freelance illustrator and teacher specialising in creating portraits and developing character designs. She is an expert in Photoshop and digital art techniques.

