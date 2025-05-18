We already have a couple of pencil brushes in our pick of the best Procreate brushes, but this one may have the edge for realism.

The artist Kamin, who goes by the name Riilu865, says he created it accidentally while drawing on paper textures in Procreate, and I think most people would struggle to distinguish the results from traditional sketching.

Might’ve accidentally made the best procreate brush of this century. pic.twitter.com/EL7nerqCsvMay 14, 2025

The brush has a tasteful thickness to it, realistically replicating the look of sketching with a soft pencil. For the demo images, Karmin said he also used custom paper textures (top layer, on multiply and 80-70% opacity). Combine the two, and the result is a pencil-on-paper look created on an iPad. Karmin later uploaded a video to prove the brush was real.

Guys it’s real dw😭 https://t.co/ERLudhPwT6 pic.twitter.com/pDO4S4bvPIMay 15, 2025

The original post already has over six million views and hundreds of comments. A couple of artists say the brush has made them decide to switch to Procreate.

You can download the brush from Karmin's shop on Ko-fi .

If you decide to switch to the software, see our roundup of Procreate tutorials. For more options, see our pick of the best digital art software.