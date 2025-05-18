Recommended reading

I never thought a Procreate brush could go viral, but people love this pencil look

It looks super realistic on a paper texture.

We already have a couple of pencil brushes in our pick of the best Procreate brushes, but this one may have the edge for realism.

The artist Kamin, who goes by the name Riilu865, says he created it accidentally while drawing on paper textures in Procreate, and I think most people would struggle to distinguish the results from traditional sketching.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

