These Apple Pencil deals smash the prices I saw in 2024
The 5 star-reviewed Apple Pencil Pro is now down to just $99; the 1st Gen stylus is $69.
If you've treated yourself to a new iPad over Christmas, you need the best stylus for the Apple tablet. And although there are some fantastic Apple Pencil alternatives out there, the best remains the Apple Pencil. And currently you can get the original 1st Gen Apple Pencil, down from $99 to just $69 over at Amazon.
There's also a great deal on the newer Apple Pencil Pro, down to $99. Now remember, if you've got an iPad Pro or recent iPad Air, and you're serious in digital art, then the Apple Pencil Pro is the stylus for you. But if you have a classic iPad, a mini or an Air and you just want a good stylus to note-take and doodle, the 1st generation stylus is still a great option.
Confused which Apple Pencil is for you? Then read our Apple Pencil comparison guide, this details the pros and cons of ever Apple stylus.
Apple Pencil Pro is the newest stylus for iPads, and it's compatible with all new Apple iPads, including the iPad Mini and iPad Air. With unique capabilities such as haptic feedback and swivel sensors (squeeze and barrel roll), Apple Pencil Pro is ideal for digital art app Procreate. Read our Apple Pencil Pro review for more hands-on details.
Apple Pencil (1st generation) is an older stylus so lacks some of the gesture controls of the 2nd Gen and Pro models, but it remains good stylus for note-taking and sketching. Check the compatibility list before you buy. Read our Apple Pencil 1 review.
Apple's 'budget' stylus, the Apple Pencil USB-C offers the same low-latency and features as the older Apple Pencil (not the Pro) but charges and pairs to iPad using a USB-C cable. If you want Apple Pencil for less and can handle the lead, this is a good no-thrills option. Read our Apple Pencil (USB-C) review.
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on Apple Pencil in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.
