These Apple Pencil deals smash the prices I saw in 2024

Deals
By
published

The 5 star-reviewed Apple Pencil Pro is now down to just $99; the 1st Gen stylus is $69.

The first generation Apple Pencil is currently on sale.
(Image credit: Future)

If you've treated yourself to a new iPad over Christmas, you need the best stylus for the Apple tablet. And although there are some fantastic Apple Pencil alternatives out there, the best remains the Apple Pencil. And currently you can get the original 1st Gen Apple Pencil, down from $99 to just $69 over at Amazon.

There's also a great deal on the newer Apple Pencil Pro, down to $99. Now remember, if you've got an iPad Pro or recent iPad Air, and you're serious in digital art, then the Apple Pencil Pro is the stylus for you. But if you have a classic iPad, a mini or an Air and you just want a good stylus to note-take and doodle, the 1st generation stylus is still a great option.

Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Amazon

Apple Pencil Pro is the newest stylus for iPads, and it's compatible with all new Apple iPads, including the iPad Mini and iPad Air. With unique capabilities such as haptic feedback and swivel sensors (squeeze and barrel roll), Apple Pencil Pro is ideal for digital art app Procreate. Read our Apple Pencil Pro review for more hands-on details.

View Deal
Apple Pencil (1st gen)
Apple Pencil (1st gen): was $99 now $69 at Amazon

Apple Pencil (1st generation) is an older stylus so lacks some of the gesture controls of the 2nd Gen and Pro models, but it remains good stylus for note-taking and sketching. Check the compatibility list before you buy. Read our Apple Pencil 1 review.

View Deal
Apple Pencil (USB-C)
Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $69 at Amazon

Apple's 'budget' stylus, the Apple Pencil USB-C offers the same low-latency and features as the older Apple Pencil (not the Pro) but charges and pairs to iPad using a USB-C cable. If you want Apple Pencil for less and can handle the lead, this is a good no-thrills option. Read our Apple Pencil (USB-C) review.

View Deal
Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

Related articles