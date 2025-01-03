These Apple Pencil deals smash the prices I saw in 2024

If you've treated yourself to a new iPad over Christmas, you need the best stylus for the Apple tablet. And although there are some fantastic Apple Pencil alternatives out there, the best remains the Apple Pencil. And currently you can get the original 1st Gen Apple Pencil, down from $99 to just $69 over at Amazon.

There's also a great deal on the newer Apple Pencil Pro, down to $99. Now remember, if you've got an iPad Pro or recent iPad Air, and you're serious in digital art, then the Apple Pencil Pro is the stylus for you. But if you have a classic iPad, a mini or an Air and you just want a good stylus to note-take and doodle, the 1st generation stylus is still a great option.

Confused which Apple Pencil is for you? Then read our Apple Pencil comparison guide, this details the pros and cons of ever Apple stylus.

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on Apple Pencil in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.