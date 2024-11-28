I got hands-on with the Apple Pencil Pro (and I finally get the hype)

By
published

Consider me converted.

iPad with Apple Pencil Pro
(Image credit: Future)

Last week I was lucky enough to head up to Apple's Battersea HQ to get some hands-on experience with its latest tech. While I'm already an iPhone 16 convert, the latest Apple Pencil Pro has been on my radar for some time, but until now I've been a little on the fence as to whether it's worth the hype.

The truth is there are plenty of iPad stylus and Apple Pencil alternative options out there – the humble 2nd Gen Apple Pencil sufficed for me. But after getting hands-on experience with the new Apple Pencil Pro I must confess, I'm officially a convert.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

