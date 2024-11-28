I got hands-on with the Apple Pencil Pro (and I finally get the hype)

Last week I was lucky enough to head up to Apple's Battersea HQ to get some hands-on experience with its latest tech. While I'm already an iPhone 16 convert, the latest Apple Pencil Pro has been on my radar for some time, but until now I've been a little on the fence as to whether it's worth the hype.

The truth is there are plenty of iPad stylus and Apple Pencil alternative options out there – the humble 2nd Gen Apple Pencil sufficed for me. But after getting hands-on experience with the new Apple Pencil Pro I must confess, I'm officially a convert.

(Image credit: Future)

Admittedly I'm more of a trad art person, so I typically prefer the organic feel of pen and paper. What initially impressed me most about the Apple Pencil Pro was the seamless glide – the stylus' weight and elite pressure sensitivity undoubtedly give you a natural feel (even when creating juvenile little cat doodles or colouring in a Christmas sweater).

After a speedy crash course in Procreate, I really got a feel for how the Pencil Pro can shine. That all-important barrel roll feature isn't just a fancy flex – the agility and control it gives you when drawing is truly unmatched and with Procreate's plethora of customisation features, it's easy to curate the exact texture, opacity and size of your brush strokes. The Apple Pencil Pro and Procreate are (predictably) a match made in heaven, and even for a first-time user like myself, I was impressed with how quickly I was able to pick up Procreate's intuitive interface.

(Image credit: Future)

In a time when creatives are getting frustrated with Adobe's pricey subscriptions and controversial AI policies, Procreate's appeal is increasingly clear – for a one-time purchase of $12.99 it's a great creative platform for beginners. If you're looking for more intensive software, Procreate Dreams features impressive animation and video production tools for meatier projects. Original Procreate remains a fan favourite for good reason – it's sleek, unfussy and beautifully intuitive.