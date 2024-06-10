The Adobe AI backlash should be a warning to every tech brand

News
By
published

Trust can’t be generated artificially.

Adobe logo
(Image credit: Adobe)

If you're a creative (and you haven't been living under an AI-generated rock), you've probably encountered the backlash faced by Adobe in response to changes to its terms of service in recent days. To recap, users received a notification to that terms had been updated to include clarification that the company can access users content "through both manual and automated methods," leading many to speculate that Adobe could access anything we create – and potentially use it to train its AI.

Adobe quickly back-pedalled. After telling Creative Bloq the policy had been in place for "several years" and that the tweaked wording was all in the name of transparency. But days later it was compelled to publish a blog post explaining the changes. 

Image 1 of 2
Adobe terms of use
(Image credit: Adobe)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles