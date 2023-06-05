WWDC 2023 live blog: all the news on Apple VR headset, iOS 17 and more

Welcome to our WWDC 2023 live blog, where we'll be reporting on all the news from Apple's keynote. The event kicks off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST from Cupertino, California, and you'll be able to watch the event live right here.

What are we expecting? Well, the most buzz is around the rumoured Apple AR headset, which we're expecting to be called Apple RealityPro. There's also speculation that Apple could launch new computer hardware, such as a new Mac Pro, potentially a new 15-inch MacBook Air and a new iMac, with the latter two running on Apple's M2 or even M3 chips. More surefire bets are the launch of iOS 17, and a new macOS, both of which are likely to be small incremental updates rather than major overhauls.

Find out more about what we're expecting in our WWDC 2023 predictions post. If you're not in California, you'll be able to watch the event live below via Apple's YouTube channel once it begins. Below that video link, we'll be bringing you the latest updates as they happen, and of course, commenting on all the drama before and during the keynote itself.