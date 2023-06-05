Live
WWDC 2023 live blog: all the news on Apple VR headset, iOS 17 and more
The latest from Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote.
Welcome to our WWDC 2023 live blog, where we'll be reporting on all the news from Apple's keynote. The event kicks off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST from Cupertino, California, and you'll be able to watch the event live right here.
What are we expecting? Well, the most buzz is around the rumoured Apple AR headset, which we're expecting to be called Apple RealityPro. There's also speculation that Apple could launch new computer hardware, such as a new Mac Pro, potentially a new 15-inch MacBook Air and a new iMac, with the latter two running on Apple's M2 or even M3 chips. More surefire bets are the launch of iOS 17, and a new macOS, both of which are likely to be small incremental updates rather than major overhauls.
Find out more about what we're expecting in our WWDC 2023 predictions post. If you're not in California, you'll be able to watch the event live below via Apple's YouTube channel once it begins. Below that video link, we'll be bringing you the latest updates as they happen, and of course, commenting on all the drama before and during the keynote itself.
All the expectations that we've listed below are based on the rumours that have been building in recent months, but of course, until Apple CEO Tim Cook starts his keynote at 10am PT, it's all guesswork.
What we can be pretty sure of is that Cook will at least briefly touch on all of Apple's main platforms, from iOS 17 and macOS 14 to tvOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10. Since it's primarily a developers' conference, he'll also surely mention Apple programming language Swift and Xcode, its integrated development environment for macOS. WatchOS 10 is expected to reintroduce widgets, making them a central part of the interface, but other than this no massive changes are expected in operating systems.
Cook isn't likely deep dive into anything himself. That's more the task of Craig Federighi, Apple's SVP of Software Engineering, and other development leads. If recent years are anything to go by, we can expect some of the presentations to be pre-recorded.
A more certain topic than the VR headset is Apple's announcement of iOS 17. Given the WWDC has included information about the next software release every year for the last few, we fully expect to be caught up on what the genius Apple software developers have been up to – and what's in store for the next update.
Apparently iOS 17 is codenamed 'Dawn', and the rumour is that there won't be any massive upgrades to get your teeth into in September (or straight after the event if you're one of the lucky ones who gets to try it in beta). Rather than that, Bloomberg has reported that there will be some modest improvements that should address the requests of users. And, let's be honest, that attention to ironing out niggles could be as satisfying as a flashy upgrade that ignores the basics.
The MacBook Air is known for being slim and sleek, which is why a 15-inch version might not seem to make sense. Rumour has it that the 13-inch and new 15-inch versions of the Air could feature a brand new M3 chip. This would make it niftier than the 13in MacBook Pro, which makes the lineup a whole lot more confusing.
So what do we know about Apple's VR headset? We can be certain that it won't be cheap, prices are expected to cost more than $2,000, so this won't be a product for everyone.
We can also expect it to have face and eye tracking and is likely to include around a dozen cameras, according to well-known Apple tipper, Mark Gurman.
It will also likely offer access to apps on existing Apple platforms such as the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.
The release of this new headset will pit Apple directly against Meta, who announced the Quest 3 very recently. Could it mark the dawn of an exciting new era, and lead Apple to market dominance in this area? We're not sure quite yet. It doesn't seem like everyone will want an Apple headset in the same way they want an iPhone, but you never know...
