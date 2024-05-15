Everyone and their mother fell for those AI Katy Perry pics

By now most of us are no strangers to a little AI fakery, but it seems even the stars (or their mothers at least) aren't immune to the trickery of artificial intelligence. Following the recent Met Gala, singer Katy Perry came out to dispel fake images of her attending the event, confessing that even her own mother had fallen victim to the fake pictures.

As we've seen in recent years, AI art generators are getting better than ever. While it's a little dystopian to see how convincing Katy's fake Met outfits were, I feel a little guilty admitting that I prefer the AI-generated creations – at least AI stuck to the theme.

For those unfamiliar, the Met Gala is essentially the Olympics of fashion – an exuberant celebration of rich folks with lavish style. While the stars took to the green carpet, us laypersons were forced to sit at home refreshing X for the latest outfit reveals, making it a breeding ground for misinformation and fake fits. It wasn't just Katy that was subject to the fraudulent fit pics as stars like Rihanna and Selena Gomez faced similar AI outfit scandals.

While the AI pictures fooled many, Katy took a more casual approach to the news, sharing the fake images on her Instagram. "Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work," the star captioned the post, nonchalantly disproving the forged pictures. Her mother unknowingly fell victim to the images, comparing the star to a Rose Parade float but Katy was quick to clarify their fabrication, warning her mother to "BEWARE!" of fake AI images.

AI generated images of Selena Gomez (left) and Rihanna (right) at the Met Gala 2024 (Image credit: @tereluprados/@Leonaderune via X)

It's not the first time the internet has been stumped by some AI trickery – remember that AI photo of the Pope in a puffer jacket? With artificial intelligence getting better by the day, I fear we're in for much more AI absurdity. For more bizarre AI news, check out the AI-generated fake retro movie trailers that are delightfully weird (and strangely impressive).