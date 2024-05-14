'AI from the movies' is becoming a reality (and I'm not sure how to feel about it)

By
published

Everyone's saying the same thing about OpenAI's new model.

ChatGPT-4o
(Image credit: OpenAI)

While it might feel like every week is a big news week in the world of AI, this week has been a particularly, well, big news week. First came word that Apple is nearing a deal with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT natively to the iPhone. And now, OpenAI itself has dropped yet another wildly impressive version of said generative model, and everyone's already comparing it to a certain movie from 2013.

Yep, it looks like Spike Jonez's 'Her' is finally (sort of) becoming a reality. GPT-4 Omni's (or GPT-4o) features new real-time audio features that make it "a step towards much more natural human-computer interaction". Which, for many, is conjuring an image of Joaquin Phoenix talking to Scarlett Johansson's disembodied voice through his phone and computer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles