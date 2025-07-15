Somebody finally said it: Apple is in serious trouble

Calls for a new CEO aren't as controversial as they sound.

Apple iOS26 Liquid Glass
Poor old Apple. The world's third most valuable company has seemed increasingly beleaguered of late, with product launches and software initiatives missing the mark. Whether it's the underwhelming response to Vision Pro, the never ending Apple Intelligence rollout debacle or whatever the advertising team are doing, the missteps are becoming alarmingly frequent.

And now, a leading research firm has finally gone there, suggesting it might be time for Apple to replace its CEO. Tim Cook has been in post since 2011, when he replaced Steve Jobs – and during that time has seen Apple become the first $1T company. So if these murmurations show anything, it's that the last year hasn't gone so great. Apple shares have fallen 16% in 2025, while those of AI-focussed rivals have conversely risen.

