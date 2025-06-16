Recommended reading

You can hate iOS 26 and Liquid Glass but the Steve Jobs nostalgia needs to stop

News
By published

He would have done things you now dislike.

Apple iOS26 Liquid Glass
(Image credit: Apple)

The launch of iOS 26 and the new Liquid Glass UI last week caused a stir and mobilised the Apple Defense Force; no one liked it, and some even hated it. We reported on the iOS 26 jokes and even Microsoft's Liquid Glass jibes. There was also a train of thought that began to circulate, that had Steve Jobs still been with us, he would have hated Liquid Glass. He would have taken the designers 'into a back alley and kicked the sh*t out of them'. I'm not so sure.

The idea that if Steve Jobs were alive today, things would be better recalls a sense of nostalgia and longing for a time that maybe never existed; as Apple launches a new update, subscription model, or product, these same people sigh and hit Twitter with venom to demand the tech giant change direction.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean