This Cath Kidston-branded power bank is actually gorgeous, darling (and you can get it for under £20 right now)

A Cath Kidston branded power bank with bee patterns on a blue-green table
(Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

Now look. We all have different aesthetic tastes. But one thing that's always remained difficult for humanity, as a species, is to design portable power banks that actually look nice. Example? I for real called these Cuktech bricks "the prettiest power banks around" earlier this week. I mean, that's how low the bar is here.

However, I, to my unfiltered thrill and joy, got sent another power bank to test that genuinely, positively and delightfully does look gorgeous.

Cath Kidston Bees 5,000mAh Mobile Phone Portable Power Bank: was £29.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

Overview: The Cath Kidston-branded power bank from VQ offers a full phone recharge for fashion-conscious creators on the go. It doesn't have fast charging, but it does have bees, which is better.

Features: USB-A charging outlet, USB-A to USB-C cable included, 5000mAh charge, 25-30Wh charging rate

Release date: February 2022

Price history: Around new year 2025, this power bank was available for £17.49, but otherwise this is the best deal we've seen for it

Our opinion: I love, love how beautiful it looks. It could charge faster, sure, but this is a power bank for more casual users anyway, so that's not a biggie. Again, it looks AMAZING.

Erlingur Einarsson
Tech Reviews Editor

Erlingur is the Tech Reviews Editor on Creative Bloq. Having worked on magazines devoted to Photoshop, films, history, and science for over 15 years, as well as working on Digital Camera World and Top Ten Reviews in more recent times, Erlingur has developed a passion for finding tech that helps people do their job, whatever it may be. He loves putting things to the test and seeing if they're all hyped up to be, to make sure people are getting what they're promised. Still can't get his wifi-only printer to connect to his computer. 

