I like my power banks like I like my garden: covered in bees
This Cath Kidston-branded power bank is actually gorgeous, darling (and you can get it for under £20 right now)
Now look. We all have different aesthetic tastes. But one thing that's always remained difficult for humanity, as a species, is to design portable power banks that actually look nice. Example? I for real called these Cuktech bricks "the prettiest power banks around" earlier this week. I mean, that's how low the bar is here.
However, I, to my unfiltered thrill and joy, got sent another power bank to test that genuinely, positively and delightfully does look gorgeous.
And I do mean gawjus, darling.
British tech company VQ has released 5000mAh power banks in collaboration with designy home lifestyle brand Cath Kidston, and they REALLY are the prettiest power banks around. The model I got has a delightfully twee bee design, but if that's not your buzz, they've also got a flowers-and-butterflies variant, just for you.
And even better news: they're a third off, bringing the price down to a scarcely believable £19.99 for each one.
I mean, LOOK AT IT!
Usually £29.99, you can now buy them for £19.99, ensuring that your carefully curated travel aesthetic doesn't meet a jarring end when you need to recharge your phone.
Granted, it's 'only' 5000mAh, which is around one full recharge for a mobile phone, so it won't get you very far if you have a massive, power-hungry laptop to keep going, and in my tests it seems to top out at about 25-30W charging rate, so clearly doesn't support fast-charging. However, it can give your weekend getaway or overnight filming trip an extra day of life on your camera phone, and most importantly, you'll keep looking fabulous in every way as you deal with your battery admin.
Overview: The Cath Kidston-branded power bank from VQ offers a full phone recharge for fashion-conscious creators on the go. It doesn't have fast charging, but it does have bees, which is better.
Features: USB-A charging outlet, USB-A to USB-C cable included, 5000mAh charge, 25-30Wh charging rate
Release date: February 2022
Price history: Around new year 2025, this power bank was available for £17.49, but otherwise this is the best deal we've seen for it
Our opinion: I love, love how beautiful it looks. It could charge faster, sure, but this is a power bank for more casual users anyway, so that's not a biggie. Again, it looks AMAZING.
