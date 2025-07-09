The MacBook dock that aced all our tests has a $60 discount for Prime Day

Docking stations might not the be the most exciting tech, but they're essential for many creatives, making up for laptops' limited array of ports to enable multi-monitor and multi-peripheral setups. And they get more exciting when you have Prime Day docking station deals like these.

We've awarded 4.5-star reviews to two new docks in the last two months, and both of them are now reduced for Prime Day. The premium option is the 14-in-1 Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station now reduced by $60 from $399 to $339 at Amazon.

This is the nearest thing we've found to a perfect Thunderbolt 5 docking station, and it tops our guide of the best docks for MacBook Pros. To grab the deal, you'll need to be a Prime member, but you can always sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial and then cancel it later.

See below for details on this and good Prime Day docking station deal on a more economical option that we also rate highly. For more of the day's best savings, see my pick of the best Prime Day portable SSD deals.

Save $60 Anker Prime 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock: was $399.99 now $339.99 at Amazon We were impressed by this retro Apple-looking MacBook docking station when we reviewed it, and we recommended it for power users who need more ports for a high-end laptop setup. It's bulky but takes up less desk space than long, flat docks, and it has a sleek premium look. Connect it to one of your ThunderBolt 5 ports for access for a vast array of extra connections including with fast transfer speeds, up to 140W charging, HDMI 2.1, DP 2.1, a bunch of USB-C ports and SD and MicroSD, UHS-I, 104MBps. You can run two screens from the Thunderbolt ports, charge your laptop, phone or tablet and even connect another hub. And in our tests, we found that it barely slowed down an SSD connected via the dock compared to a direct connection to the laptop. It's more expensive than a lot of docks, but this Prime Day deal eases the pain. this is the best price we've seen to date.

Save $44.99 Plugable TBT-UDT3 Thunderbolt 5 dock : was $299.95 now $254.96 at Amazon For a more economic option, we also rated this dock highly in our review. It has 'only' 11 ports compared to the Anker Prime's 14, and it doesn't look as sleek, although it's thick enough to stand vertically even without the included stand, saving on desk space. We found that the Thunderbolt ports did a good job of acting up for HDMIs, and the dock could supports up to two 6K 60Hz displays on a Mac, or a pair of 8K 120Hz or 4K 144Hz screens on Windows.

