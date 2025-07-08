Pinch me, Bezos! There's a record-low Prime Day deal on the prettiest power banks around

The CUKTECH power banks may not have the prettiest brand name in tech. And power banks in general are, shall we say, not too aesthetically pleasing at the best of times. But this accessory maker has managed the near-impossible: making a portable power brick that genuinely made me go, "Oh, that looks nice" when I first saw it.

Thankfully for us weirdos who also want things to work properly, we've tested both the CUKTECH 15 Ultra and the bigger, more voluminous and even more extravagantly bescreened CUKTECH 20, and came away very impressed by both of them.

As a matter of fact, I got myself the 15 Ultra for my work and holiday travels on the advice of the above review. Although now I realise I should perhaps have waited, because now it's almost 30% off for Prime Day, which is the lowest price we've ever found these pretty little things at...

Save $30 CUKTECH 15 Ultra Power Bank: was $109.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Overview: The CUKTECH 15 Ultra has 20,000mAh of charge on board, which is a full charge for your laptop or four entire charges for most smartphones, so it's a vital travel accessory for any techy person. We tested it, and loved both the smart display and the fast charging capacity. Also, you can refill it with electric juice in as little as 45 minutes, and a 10-minute top-up will provide enough charge to give your iPhone two extra days of photo and video-capturing life. Features: Three fast-charging USB-A and USB-C ports, up to 165W self-recharging, 20,000mAh capacity, compact design, snazzy colour info screen with live charging data. Release date: January 2025 Price history: It's been $109.99 since its launch just after the new year, so this is the first big discount and thus lowest price we've ever seen the device at. Our opinion: Jacob Little reviewed it for us in March, giving it 4 stars out of 5, and finding it "especially useful if travelling, at presentations or pitches and you need to be sure you’ve got power at hand even if a plug isn’t immediately available". He also noted that it's compliant with the latest carry-on luggage regulations, making it safe for aeroplane travel.

Save $36.36 CUKTECH 20 Power Bank: was $119.99 now $83.63 at Amazon If you need even MORE JUICE, the 25,000mAh model from CUKTECH is also discounted, and in fact, if you jump on it right now, less than 4 dollarydoos more than the CUKTECH 15 Ultra. This one has a slightly lower charge capacity of 140W, but that still four times as fast as your iPhone will allow, and more than plenty for most laptops in performance mode. We also tested this one, and we also liked it rather a lot.

Of course, other power bank brands are available. We've listed some of the best we've found in our handy guide to the best power banks, and some of them might have deals on [urgent tone] right now.