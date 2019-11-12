The best power bank in 2019: top portable chargers to power your devices

Welcome to our pick of the best power banks in 2019. In this guide, we'll show you the best power banks which can keep your mobile devices topped up with battery while you're out and about.

Which is the best brand for power banks?

The best power bank brand, in our opinion and the first on our list, is the Anker PowerCore 20100 power bank. With its huge capacity, fast charging and excellent value, it's basically a no-brainer, unless you're looking for something specific from a power bank.

How do you choose a power bank?

Finding the best power bank for you will depend on a few factors. Firstly, if you find yourself away from a power point for long periods of time, constantly working on different devices then you'll be wanting a high battery capacity. This is measured in milliamp hours (mAh). If you're likely to want to charge more devices, then checking how many charging points the portable charger has will be key.

If your work already requires you to carry lots of heavy gear, you'll be wanting a more lightweight portable charger. A balance has to be struck between power and weight, usually as the power goes up, so does the weight. And if you do find the best power bank for you, you'll need to first check whether it is actually compatible with your specific devices.

We've set out all these stats to make it easy for you. And beyond that, we’ve categorised each of the best power banks on this list according to their particular USP: for example, best budget power bank, best power bank for Apple devices, and so on. So read on to discover how you need never be out of power again, and all for a relatively small outlay.

Image credit: Anker

01. Anker PowerCore 20100 power bank

The best power bank overall

Weight: 354g | Size: 16.6 x 5.8 x 2.2cm | Battery capacity: 20,100mAh | Number of ports: 2 | Included cables: Micro USB | Compatible with: iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPad, Kindle Fire, Sony Xperia Z Sony Xperia Z, Sony Xperia Z2, Sony Xperia Z2, Google Nexus 5, Google Nexus 7, Google Nexus 10, Samsung S9, Samsung Note 8, 12-inch MacBook 2015

Huge battery

Speedy charging

Not the lightest

Not compatible with all devices

This fantastic device quite simply ticks all our most important boxes when it comes to choosing the best power bank. Long and slim, the Anker PowerCore 20100 power bank comes with two 2.4 Amp ports so you can charge two devices at once. It has a huge (20,100mAh) capacity, which means you can charge everything a few times during one trip; the iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and iPhone 6 around six times, the Samsung Galaxy S9, S8, S7, S6 four times. But perhaps most importantly, it’s very fast when you’re charging devices that use PowerIQ or VoltageBoost. (If you have a device that uses Qualcomm QuickCharge, there’s a separate version here). And all of this comes at a very reasonable price. As long as your device is compatible, and lightness/portability is not your main concern (it weighs about the same as a can of soup), buying this portable charger is a no-brainer.

Image credit: Maxoak

02. MAXOAK 50,000mAh Power Bank

The best capacity power bank (and the one with the most ports, too)

Weight: 1.26kg | Size: 20.6 x 13.5 x 3.3cm | Battery capacity: 50,000Ah | Included cables: USB Cable | Number of ports: 6 | Compatible with: iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7 iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5, iPhone 4S, iPhone 4, Samsung Galaxy S7, S6, S5, S4, S3, Note 4, Note 3, Note 2, Note 7, iPad Air, iPad Air2, iPad Mini, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, Galaxy S6, Edge Nexus, HTC One, Motorola Droid, GoPro CPAP, Lenovo, Samsung, Toshiba, Dell, Acer, Surface Pro 3 Surface Pro 4, Sony IBM

Six ports

Huge capacity

Expensive

Big and heavy

With an astounding six ports, the MAXOAK 50,000mAh Power Bank is one of te best portable chargers if you're on a trip with a bunch of colleagues who all need their phones and tablets charging at once (or you just have a lot of devices you need to charge yourself). And with a whopping 50,000mAh battery capacity, you’re certainly going to have enough power to do so, even multiple times. Sadly, you can’t use it to charge your MacBook, but there are plenty of laptops that are compatible from Fujitsu, Sony, Acer, Asus, IBM, Dell, HP, NEC, Samsung and Lenovo.

Image credit: RAVPower

03. RAVPower Luster portable charger

The best budget power bank

Weight: 141g | Size: 8.9 x 4.2 x 2.2cm | Battery capacity: 6,700mAh | Included cables: Micro USB | Number of ports: 1 | Compatible with: iPhone 8, Plus, X, 10, 7, 7 Plus, 6, 6S, 6, 6S Plus, 5, 5S, SE, 5C, 4, 4S; iPad, iPad 2, iPad Mini, Air, Air 2 Pro; Samsung Galaxy S8, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, S5, 4 Note 8, 5, 4; Samsung Galaxy Tab 3, 4, 4; LG G6, G5, G4, G3, V10, Flex 2, Flex, Pro Lite; HTC 10 One A9, M9, M8; Huawei P8, 9, 10, Mate 9, 10; Lumia 435, 635, 550, 640, 640XL, 650, 650DualSIM, 735, 830, 950XL; Google Nexus 5, 5X, 6, 6P, 7, 9, 10; Google Pixel XL; Nokia 820, Nokia 900, Nokia 1020, Nokia 1520; Nintendo Switch, etc

Cheap

Light

Relatively low powered

Only one port

The RAVPower Luster portable charger may be super-cheap, but it still offers a perfectly decent capacity of 6,700mAh, which is certainly enough to power up your smartphone from zero to 100 per cent at least once, and probably twice. This power bank is fairly light (about the same weight as your average mobile phone), will fit in most pockets nicely, and is compatible with a wide range of devices. In short, it’s a great choice for an evening or a weekend away in which you don’t expect to be using your devices mega-intensively. Also, if you find it difficult to find a small black device amongst all your other small, black devices, then this colourful portable charger has the benefit of being easy to spot.

Image Credit: iMuto

04. iMuto 20,000mAh power bank

Two ports, 20,000mAh and affordable

Weight: 459g | Size: 17.2 x 2.3 x 8.2 cm | Battery capacity: 20,000mAh | Number of ports: 2 | Compatible with: Most Macbooks; Surface Pro 4, Surface Pro 3, Dell XPS 13-inch; most iPhones and iPads; Samsung Galaxy S8, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge S 5/4 note 8/5/4; Samsung Galaxy Tab 3/4/4; LG G6 G5 G4 G3, V10, Flex 2, Flex/Pro Lite, HTC 10 One A9, M9 M8; HUAWEI P8, 9, 10, Mate 9, 10; Lumia 435 635 550 640, 640XL 650, 650DualSIM 735 830 950XL; Google Nexus 5, 5X 6, 6P, 7, 9, 10; Google pixel XL; Nokia 820, Nokia 900, Nokia 1020, Nokia 1520; Nintendo Switch

Large capacity

Affordable price

Chunky design

Very heavy

The iMuto Ultra High Capacity portable charger is one of the highest capacity compact chargers on the market. Its huge 20,000mAh capacity means it can charge an average smartphone over four times without needing to be plugged in! It's also got enough power to charge up compatible MacBooks and laptops, and along with the very reasonable price, makes it one of the best power banks for designers and creatives.

Image credit: RAVPower

05. RAVPower Universal Power Bank Travel Charger

The best power bank for laptops

Weight: 585g | Size: 6.5 x 6.5 x 14.5cm | Battery capacity: 20,100mAh | Included cables: 2 Micro USB cables (20cm and 60cm) | Number of ports: 2 | Compatible with: Most Macbooks; Surface Pro 4, Surface Pro 3, Dell XPS 13-inch; most iPhones and iPads; Samsung Galaxy S8, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge S 5/4 note 8/5/4; Samsung Galaxy Tab 3/4/4; LG G6 G5 G4 G3, V10, Flex 2, Flex/Pro Lite, HTC 10 One A9, M9 M8; HUAWEI P8, 9, 10, Mate 9, 10; Lumia 435 635 550 640, 640XL 650, 650DualSIM 735 830 950XL; Google Nexus 5, 5X 6, 6P, 7, 9, 10; Google pixel XL; Nokia 820, Nokia 900, Nokia 1020, Nokia 1520; Nintendo Switch

Charge both laptop and phone

Big battery capacity

Not the cheapest

Big and bulky

RAVPower doesn’t just do cheap and cheerful power banks (see number three on our list). This higher-end device of theirs – the RAVPower Universal Power Bank Travel Charger – is the ideal choice if you have a bit more cash to splash, and love the idea of being able to charge your MacBook or Surface Pro as well as your smartphone. In fact, with both a Type-C (5V/3A) port and iSmart USB (5V/2.4A) port, you’ll be able to charge both at the same time, as there’s plenty of battery capacity (20,100mAh). Alternatively, if you just want to charge one device you can do so over and over again: an iPhone 7 around five times, a Galaxy S7 four times, or the 12-in MacBook once, for example.

Image credit: Mophie

06. Mophie Powerstation Plus XL

The best power bank for iPhone

Weight: 277g | Size: 8 x 1.7 x 15.5 cm | Battery capacity: 12,000mAh | Included cables: Integrated Lightning cable | Number of ports: 2 | Compatible with: Apple devices, most USB devices and wearables

Integrated Lightning cable

Two ports

Expensive

Pointless without iPhone or iPad

If you mainly want a power bank to keep your iPhone and/or iPad juiced up, then the Mophie Powerstation Plus XL is the best device on the market for you. That’s mainly because it includes an dual-purpose charging cable with a Lightning adapter that charges your Apple devices. Handily, the adapter can easily be removed if you want to switch it to micro USB, to charge an Android phone, for example. The generous 12,000mAh battery capacity gives you more than four additional charges on your smartphone, or one extra charge for your tablet, while a second USB port lets you charge two devices at the same time. Yes, this is one of the more expensive options on our list. But if you often find your Apple devices dying when you’re away from home, and you’re impatient to get them topped up again quickly, the speed and flexibility this power bank offers may be well worth it.

Image credit: Anker

07. Anker PowerCore II 10,000mAh power bank

The best power bank for on-the-go

Weight: 181g | Size: 9.2 x 6 x 2.2cm | Battery capacity: 10,000Ah | Included cables: 60cm Micro-USB Cable | Number of ports: 1 | Compatible with: iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPad; Sony Xperia Z Sony Xperia Z, Sony Xperia Z2 Sony Xperia Z2; Google Nexus 5, Google Nexus 7, Google Nexus 10; Samsung S9, Samsung Note 8; Kindle Fire

Super-portable

Beautiful slim design

Only 10,000mAh

Only one port

The Anker PowerCore II device doesn’t offer the biggest battery capacity on our list, and there’s only one port, so its usefulness is somewhat limited. But if you’re looking for a small and light device that can nonetheless charge your smartphone a couple of times during your trip away, this could be your perfect sweet spot between size and ability. Smaller than a deck of cards, this power bank is easy to carry around with you, but still packs a lot of punch, offering for example three iPhone 7 charges, 1.2 iPad Mini charges or 2.2 Galaxy S7 charges. It tops them up pretty speedily too.

Image credit: Aukey

08. AUKEY Power Bank 20,000mAh

The best warranty protection

Weight: 387g | Size: 150 x 83 x 21mm | Battery capacity: 20,000mAh | Included cables: Micro-USB cable | Number of ports: 2 | Compatible with: iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, Samsung S9, Samsung Note 8, iPad and others

24-month warranty

Two USB ports

Not the lightest

A bit bulky

The AUKEY Power Bank 20,000mAh is an impressive bit of kit. With dual USB ports so you can charge two devices at the same time, the battery capacity is high, and it's cleverly tuned to support healthy battery life into the bargain. But the thing that most jumps out at us is the 24-month warranty, which is much more generous than any other device on this list. If you’re the kind of early adopter who upgrades their devices regularly, that sort of thing might be wholly irrelevant to you. But if you're planning to use your power bank throughout the next two years, it may well be an important factor in your buying decision.

Image credit: Omni

09. Omni 20 USB-C Portable Power Bank

The best power bank if you've got a bit more cash to spend

Weight: 499g | Size: 13 x 3 x 13cm | Battery capacity: 20,100mAh | Included cables: USB-C charging cable | Number of ports: 4 (2 USB & 2 USC) | Compatible with: Latest USB-C MacBook Pros, iPhone 8/X, Nintendo Switch, USB-C phones, laptops

Charge multiple devices

Dual charging option

Expensive

Weighty

If money is no object, then the Omni 20 USB-C Portable Power Bank is quite simply the Rolls Royce of power bank solutions. This high-powered device with four ports is both a laptop charger and a USB hub, so you can potentially charge two laptops and two smart devices simultaneously. There are two USB ports and two USC ports, the latter offering an individual max output of 60W and a total output of 100W. Plugged in by itself, the pack fully charges in just under three hours. Or you can even recharge the Omni 20 while your devices are still charging, which saves messing about with cables when you get to your hotel room. Granted, it’s much more expensive than the other power banks on our list, but you need to use your devices a lot when you're away, it could pay for itself in terms of the extra work you get completed.

Image credit: Poweradd (Image credit: Poweradd)

10. Poweradd Pilot 4GS

A dual-port portable charger

Weight: 274g | Size: 5.43 x 2.91 X 0.54 inches | Battery capacity: 12,000mAh | Included cables: USB cable | Compatible with: iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, Samsung S6 edge

12,000mAh capacity

Easy to use

Not the largest capacity

If you're looking for an easily-portable power pack with decent battery life, the Poweradd Pilot 4GS is an excellent choice. The slimline design means you can comfortably carry it around with you in case you need an emergency top-up, and the 12,000mAh battery – though not the largest on this list – will give you enough juice to charge up your smartphone or tablet for a good few extra hours. It features a high output that allows you to charge two devices at once, and if you're charging just the one device, the high output cuts the time it takes to replenish the battery. It's particularly good for people with Apple products, as it comes with an iPhone charging cable, but it can also charge mobile devices from other brands via USB.

