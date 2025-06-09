Apple released the brilliant Apple Pencil Pro last year, and it currently has a fantastic $30 discount at Amazon, lowering it to just $99. It should be the go-to stylus for any creative using an iPad because of its high-level feature-set and excellent functionality. Made for artists, it has haptic feedback, pinch gestures and a barrel roll to change brushes. Of course, it also has the hover function and the best tilt and pressure sensitivity on the market. (Best Buy has the same offer, see below.)

This isn't quite the lowest price I've seen it go for, but it's only $10 off – and a stylus of this calibre for under $100 is real value. When we reviewed the APple Pencil Pro, we gave it 4 stars and would recommend it to any creative that needs the enhanced features it offers. Remember, it is only compatiable with the latest iPads so be sure to check yours is one of them. You can do this in our Apple Pencil vs comparison article, and the iPad for drawing one, too.

Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy Apple Pencil Pro

Was: $129

Now: $99 at BestBuy

Save: $30 Overview: This is a decent saving on Apple's newest and most sophisticated iPad stylus yet, which provides workflow boosts for digital artists and illustrators using the newest Apple tablets. New features include haptic feedback, a pinch gestures to control actions and access tools and a barrel roll feature to change brushes. The stylus also provides more precise control with improved tilt and pressure sensitivity. Features: Barrel roll, pinch gesture and haptic feedback. Improved tilt and pressure sensitivity. Compatible with this year's iPad Pro (M4), iPad Air (M2) and iPad mini (A17). Release date: May 2024 Price history: The best price we had seen until now was $89 during the Black Friday sale.



Price check: $99 at Amazon Review consensus: We gave the new stylus 4 stars in our initial review. We were impressed with the new features, which were only held back by the fact that many apps hadn't yet introduced support at the time we wrote the review.

