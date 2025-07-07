Prime Day has just started in the UK, and we're off to a good start. The 2025 version of the standard iPad is the cheapest it's ever been, reduced by £45 to £284.
This was already the most economical iPad, and the one we recommend for beginner artists. It doesn't have the power to replace a laptop or the stunning OLED display of the iPad Pro, but it's light, portable and supports Apple Pencil USB-C, making it a great option for general browsing, entertainment or drawing in Procreate (see our roundup of Prime Day iPad deals if you're in the US).
Speaking of Apple Pencil USB-C, the stylus also has a Prime Day deal running. Its' reduced from £79 to £65 for a saving of £14. That means you can get a complete package for £349, a saving of £59.
These are Prime-exclusive deals, but you can sign up for a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial if you're not already a member, and you can always cancel later.
Overview: This is the latest 2025 version of the 'entry-level' iPad, but with its A16 Bionic chip 11-inch Liquid Retina display and 12MP front and back cameras, it can handle digital drawing in apps like Procreate as well as browsing, streaming TV and film, and mobile gaming.
Release date: March 2025
Price history: This tablet was only released in March, and we have seen few discounts so far. Currys has it for £299, which was the best price we had seen until now. At Very, it's still full price: £329
Our opinion: Our expert reviewer Ian Evenden gave this latest version of the tablet a near perfect score in his iPad review, highly rating it for value and the fun of using such a handy portable device. If you're a beginner digital artist, this makes a great option as an iPad for drawing.
Apple's 'budget' stylus, the Apple Pencil USB-C offers the same low-latency and features as the older Apple Pencil (although not the Pro) but charges and pairs to iPad using a USB-C cable. If you want Apple Pencil for less and can handle the lead, this is a good no-thrills option. Read our Apple Pencil (USB-C) review.
Overview: If you're looking for more accessories, the latest AirPods Pro deliver both style and substance, with subtle, reduced stems, excellent active noise cancellation and touch control for easy access to controls. This Prime Day deal matches Amazon's price from Black Friday last year which remains the best UK deal to date.
Not what you wanted? See more Prime Day iPad deals below.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.