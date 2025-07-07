Prime Day has just started in the UK, and we're off to a good start. The 2025 version of the standard iPad is the cheapest it's ever been, reduced by £45 to £284.

This was already the most economical iPad, and the one we recommend for beginner artists. It doesn't have the power to replace a laptop or the stunning OLED display of the iPad Pro, but it's light, portable and supports Apple Pencil USB-C, making it a great option for general browsing, entertainment or drawing in Procreate (see our roundup of Prime Day iPad deals if you're in the US).

Speaking of Apple Pencil USB-C, the stylus also has a Prime Day deal running. Its' reduced from £79 to £65 for a saving of £14. That means you can get a complete package for £349, a saving of £59.

These are Prime-exclusive deals, but you can sign up for a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial if you're not already a member, and you can always cancel later.

Save £45 Was £329 now £284 at Amazon Overview: This is the latest 2025 version of the 'entry-level' iPad, but with its A16 Bionic chip 11-inch Liquid Retina display and 12MP front and back cameras, it can handle digital drawing in apps like Procreate as well as browsing, streaming TV and film, and mobile gaming. Release date: March 2025 Price history: This tablet was only released in March, and we have seen few discounts so far. Currys has it for £299, which was the best price we had seen until now. At Very, it's still full price: £329 Our opinion: Our expert reviewer Ian Evenden gave this latest version of the tablet a near perfect score in his iPad review, highly rating it for value and the fun of using such a handy portable device. If you're a beginner digital artist, this makes a great option as an iPad for drawing.

Save £50 Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon Overview: If you're looking for more accessories, the latest AirPods Pro deliver both style and substance, with subtle, reduced stems, excellent active noise cancellation and touch control for easy access to controls. This Prime Day deal matches Amazon's price from Black Friday last year which remains the best UK deal to date.

Not what you wanted? See more Prime Day iPad deals below.