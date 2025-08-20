AI has been alarmingly touted as a potential replacement for various creative professionals over the last few years, from illustrators to graphic designers. And now it looks like it's coming for interior designers too.

New data from Google Trends has revealed that search activity around the term “AI interior designer” has reached unprecedented levels worldwide, marking what analysts are now calling "peak interest" in AI-powered home styling tools. But will the next iconic interior design trend really come courtesy of AI?

AI interior design tools such as MyRoomDesigner and Xona.AI have soared in popularity in recent months. Search volumes have been ascending since late 2022, and this year, UK searches for “AI interior designer” have surpassed all historical levels. The uptick continues to gather pace.



So what's leading the surge? “We’ve seen a dramatic rise in people embracing AI-powered interior design tools, and not just for inspiration, but to create shareable, swipe-worthy makeovers” Zara O’Hare, Interior Design Specialist at Land of Rugs, told Creative Bloq.



“The spike in searches for ‘AI interior designer’ reflects more than curiosity, it’s a cultural shift. Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram are accelerating this trend as users showcase before-and-after transformations, making design feel accessible, exciting, and deeply personal.”

(Image credit: MyRoomDesigner)

There are several converging factors that could be propelling interest. AI tools can now generate photorealistic room designs in minutes, a leap from traditional hours or days of manual layout planning. The global market for AI-powered interior design is growing fast, about 24% per year, because more people want affordable, custom design options.



What's more, users are sharing their AI-powered design makeovers on TikTok, Instagram, and beyond, turning their personal living spaces into viral content.



The combination of growing demand for customised, immersive design experiences and the rise of easy-to-use AI tools suggests this spike in searches isn’t just temporary. For now, it seems designers and platforms that blend human insight with AI efficiency are expected to lead the transformation.