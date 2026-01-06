I already hate OpenAI's 'iPhone killer' device

Many digital column inches have been afforded to OpenAI's forthcoming AI device, and the thing doesn't even exist yet. Perhaps because of the involvement of ex-Apple designer Jony Ive, it's been touted as a potential 'iPhone killer' for a while. But now that new details have emerged, I'm not so sure. Could this one go the same way as the other doomed AI gadgets we've seen in recent years?

According to a leaker, the device, which features a microphone and camera, is set to take the form of an 'AI powered pen', around the size of an iPod shuffle. And it's apparently designed to take the form of a "third core device" after the iPhone and MacBook.

AI gadgets like the Rabbit R1 haven't fared well (Image credit: Rabbit)

If you're thinking (insert sarcastic tone), "Great, an AI-powered pen – just what I've always wanted!" Then you're not alone. These details have led to plenty of skepticism on Reddit. "This kinda feels like a dead on arrival gizmo, that only a handful of tech hipsters will buy," one user comments, while another adds, "I am trying as hard as I can to visualize how having a pen like that would be helpful, and I truly can’t."

The details are a little confusing here. Is it shaped like a pen or an iPod Shuffle? The latter came in all shapes and sizes – but we assume it isn't going to resemble the tiny square versions that look, you know, nothing like a pen. The fact that it can allegedly be "worn around the neck" is giving first gen vibes – that was the only model to feature a lanyard.

The device is rumoured to resemble an iPod Shuffle – but which generation? And do any of these look like a pen? (Image credit: Apple)

But while the idea of an AI pen isn't particularly exciting me, it's this idea of a third core device that I'm really not keen on here. Something to replace the iPhone that I already spend too much time on? Sure! Something to sit alongside it and fill the shrinking gap of time I spend not looking at a screen? No, thanks. As another Redditor puts it, "Why wouldn’t I just use my phone, with its microphone and built in camera? Nobody needs a third core device."

From the Humane Pin to the Rabbit R1, we've seen a slew of AI gadgets try – and fail – to take the iPhone's crown in recent years. Time will tell if OpenAI stands a chance, but with iPhone innovation stalling, there's never been a better time to try.