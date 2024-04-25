Looks like the AI gadgets are in trouble

By Daniel John
published

Teething problems haunt the Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1.

Apple Vision Pro, Rabbit R1 and Humane Pin
(Image credit: Apple/Rabbit/Humane/Future)

It's been an interesting few months for pocketable tech, with the smartphone's supremacy finally appearing to be threatened by a bunch of plucky AI upstarts. From the Humane AI Pin to Rabbit R1, all manner of weird and wonderful gadgets have launched recently, and they're all trying to be anything but a smartphone. But judging by the initial responses from reviewers and early adopters, the iPhone in danger just yet.

Reviews of the Humane AI pin this month have been damning, with one prominent tech YouTuber even releasing a follow-up video responding to claims that his critique could "kill" the brand. (Not ready to throw away your smartphone just yet? Check out the best iPhone 15 Pro deals available now.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles