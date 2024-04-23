Not even your mouse is safe from AI

By Daniel John
published

Logitech just added ChatGPT support to its existing mice.

A hand using a Logitech mouse
(Image credit: Logitech)

One of the surest signs that AI is rising in ubiquity has been the amount of brands signposting it in their product launches – or going a step further and including dedicated buttons on their hardware. We've already seen Microsoft add a Co-Pilot key to its keyboards, and now Logitech has added a dedicated ChatGPT button to its mice.

But what makes Logitech's offering even more notable is that this isn't just for its new products – existing Logitech mouse owners can assign ChatGPT functionality to their own model thanks to the brand's new Logi AI Prompt Builder. (Check out our guide to the best mouse if you're in the market for new gear.)

