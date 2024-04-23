Not even your mouse is safe from AI

One of the surest signs that AI is rising in ubiquity has been the amount of brands signposting it in their product launches – or going a step further and including dedicated buttons on their hardware. We've already seen Microsoft add a Co-Pilot key to its keyboards, and now Logitech has added a dedicated ChatGPT button to its mice.

But what makes Logitech's offering even more notable is that this isn't just for its new products – existing Logitech mouse owners can assign ChatGPT functionality to their own model thanks to the brand's new Logi AI Prompt Builder. (Check out our guide to the best mouse if you're in the market for new gear.)

The Logi AI Prompt Builder lets users assign prompts to a button on their existing tech (Image credit: Logitech)

"In today's fast-paced, technology-enabled world, everyone is learning to work differently with breakthroughs in Generative AI," Logitech announces on its website. "Mastering prompt building enhances your efficiency and creativity. That's why we developed the Logi AI Prompt Builder, a time and click-saving solution. Rephrase, summarise, and create custom-made prompt recipes with ChatGPT faster, with virtually no disruption to your workflow."

The new application lets users assign prompts to a Logitech mouse button or keyboard key. You don't need a paid ChatGPT account to use it – Logi AI Prompt Builder will work with whatever account you already have in ChatGPT, free or paid. "Logi AI Prompt Builder reduces the need for repetitive actions such as copy and paste, defining prompts, and switching between multiple applications, making it easier to use ChatGPT."

But of course, the company hasn't missed the opportunity to release new hardware alongside the launch of its AI prompt builder. The new 'Signature AI Edition' M750 wireless mouse. The main design difference here seems to be that the dedicated button is bright blue instead of the standard grey.

Indeed, it can feel like AI is everywhere right now, with Microsoft, Google and even Apple going all-in on the tech in 2024. While some tech innovations can turn out to be passing fads (looking at you, NFTs), it seems AI is here to stay – and thanks to Logitech, it's literally at our fingertips.