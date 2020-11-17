Apple keyboards: The best Magic keyboard for iPad Pro and Mac deals

Apple keyboard deal can be hard to find. But that doesn't mean they don't exist, you just need to know where to look. Much like the rest of Apple's products, Apple keyboards retain their value very well, so when discounts land, you need to snap them up quickly.
With that in mind, here we've listed the best Apple keyboards currently available, at the lowest prices. So whether you're after a Magic Keyboard for your iPad Pro, a Smart Keyboard (Folio) for your iPad, or a Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad (or not) for your Mac, you'll find all the best Apple keyboard deals right here.
For more savings across the entire Apple range, head over to our round up of the best early Apple Black Friday deals available now. Or if you're currently studying, don't miss our guide on how to get an Apple student discount.
Apple keyboards: Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro
If you're the lucky owner of a new iPad Pro or iPad Air, the Magic Keyboard is a brilliant companion. Unlike its predecessor, the Smart Keyboard Folio, the Magic Keyboard gives the iPad a real sense of being transformed from a tablet into a high-end laptop, with a sturdy, great typing experience and a trackpad that offers a new way of working with these quality tablets.
There's a USB-C port for easy charging, and its beautiful 'floating' cantilever design allows you to adjust it easily to a position that suits. Like any Apple products, these keyboards don't come cheap, but if you're an avid iPad user, this is seriously worth the investment. The above price listed is for the 11-inch iPad Pro version, however our price comparison widget below also has details of the best 12-9-inch deals below:
Apple keyboards: Magic Keyboard for Mac
When it comes to Apple keyboard for Mac, they don't come better than this. The Magic Keyboard for Mac has a sleek, lightweight design, which is available with or without numeric keypad, depending on your preference.
This quality keyboard has an improved scissor mechanism underneath each key for a better, more comfortable typing experience and increased stability. The device pairs automatically with your Mac, so there's no faffing around, and with a super long-lasting battery, you'll be typing away for at least a month without needing to charge it.
Apple keyboards: Smart Keyboard for iPad
If you have a standard iPad or slightly older iPad Air or iPad Pro models, the Smart Keyboard is a great Apple keyboard option. More affordable than its younger, newer siblings, the Smart Keyboard is a full-size keyboard that is easy to connect to your iPad and use, and offers a comfortable typing experience.
Once you've finished using it, it can be folded up and converted into a slim, durable front cover, which is perfect for keeping it safe from scratches and damage on the go. The above price listed is for a Smart Keyboard for the iPad Pro 10-5-inch model, with options for the Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad (compatible with the new iPad Air and iPad Pro) listed below.