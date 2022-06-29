The lowest Logitech MX Master 3 prices in June 2022

Searching for the lowest Logitech MX Master 3 prices is as easy as scrolling down on this page. That's because we pull in all the lowest Logitech MX Master 3 prices available with our special deals widget. And there are many reasons that you'd be wanting to snap up a Logitech MX Master 3 deal.

First off, it's our favourite ergonomic mouse – in fact we've ranked it number one in our guide to the best USB-C mouse. That's because it's really comfortable to use, even over several hours, and we love the number of buttons that can really streamline so many tasks in a day's work. There's also the option of the latest Logitech MX Master 3s, but really the difference is negligible (quieter click, and more sensitivity), and the 3s has helped nudge the Logitech MX Master 3 price down, so you've got a better chance of a good deal.

The Logitech MX Master 3 price was $169/£119 when it was released in 2020, but you won't have to pay that full price these days. In fact the best Logitech MX Master 3 deals that we're seeing today bring the price down to around $100/£79, and the lowest price we've ever seen it go for is $71/£54, though it didn't hang around that price point for long.

If you want more mouse options, go see our guide to the best mouse for MacBook Pro and Air, and our guide to the best mouse overall.

The lowest Logitech MX Master 3 prices today

(Image credit: Logitech)

It is worth searching for the best Logitech MX Master 3 price for a number of reasons. First off, it is, in our opinion, the best mouse you can buy right now. Yes, the Logitech MX Master 3s is more recent, but it's also more expensive and all you get is a quieter click, and twice the DPI (the sensitivity of the mouse). The latter may be important to you if you're a gamer, but really the 4000 DPI that the 3 offers is excellent for most digital creatives.

There are also more Logitech MX Master 3 deals available right now, which means bigger savings for you. It's sunk quite a bit from its original 2020 retail price, and we're seeing Logitech MX Master 3 prices drop as low as $100/£79 regularly these days – and even lower around key retail events such as Black Friday.

Is the Logitech MX Master 3 too heavy? The build quality of the Logitech MX Master 3 is superb, and that means that there's a solid feel to it. The 141g weight of the Logitech MX Master 3 won't slow your mouse hand down, however – this is no brick! Instead, the mouse is perfectly weighted, and with the high sensitivity (4000 DPI), your cursor will fly around as fast as you want it to.

Read more: