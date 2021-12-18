The best keyboards for Mac in 2021

The best keyboards for Macs can add more flexibility to your setup, allowing you to work more productively and more comfortably. Since bringing back the Magic Keyboard in its range of MacBooks, Apple has really upped its keyboard game. But upgrading your Mac’s keyboard with a standalone alternative can work wonders, especially if you like to prop your device up on a laptop stand (see our guide to the best laptop stands for options there). So if you're looking for one of the best keyboards for Mac, we’ve got you covered in this guide.

The best keyboards for Mac available now

01. Logitech MX Keys Advanced Illuminated Wireless Keyboard The best keyboard for Mac overall Specifications Wireless?: Yes Full size?: Yes Multi-device?: Yes Extra features: Adjustable backlighting with proximity sensors Reasons to buy + Great typing experience + Long-lasting battery + Connects to three devices Reasons to avoid - Only one colour option

The perfect Mac keyboard has to have a number of things: First and foremost, it must be comfortable to type on; it has to feel familiar to the way Mac users work; and it should have some handy extras.

The Logitech MX Keys for Mac has all of these. Its dished keys are superbly comfy and feel natural in everyday use. Its Mac layout and space grey colour fits in perfectly with your Mac gear. And its ambient light sensor only enables the backlighting when you need it, thus saving battery life. It’s everything you need in a Mac keyboard, brilliantly executed.

02. Satechi Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard The best wireless keyboard for Mac Specifications Wireless?: Yes Full size?: Yes Multi-device?: Yes Reasons to buy + Solid build quality + Works with three devices + Looks beautiful Reasons to avoid - Lacks standout extras

On first look, you’d be forgiven for thinking Satechi’s Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard was made by Apple. It comes in two colours (space grey and silver), both of which match Apple’s aesthetics perfectly. That means whichever you go for, it’ll fit in seamlessly with your other Apple devices.

But it’s not just about looks. This keyboard can wirelessly connect to three devices at once, with a quick key press switching between them. It has all the important function keys, plus several for common tasks like copying and pasting. And its rechargeable battery lasts up to 80 hours, so you’re never worrying about it draining too quickly.

03. Keychron K8 The best keyboard for MacBook Pro Specifications Wireless?: Yes Full size?: No Multi-device?: Yes Extra features: Mechanical keys, switch between macOS and Windows layouts, different key switch options Reasons to buy + Very comfortable to type on + Clever Mac/Windows switch + Compact size Reasons to avoid - Mechanical keys not for everyone

Apple has done a good job of improving its MacBook Pro keyboards in recent years, but if you have a model with the divisive butterfly keyboard, you might want an alternative to type on. Even if you have a Magic Keyboard-equipped MacBook, a more tactile option could be in order.

If that sounds familiar, the Keychron K8 will be right up your street. It’s a mechanical keyboard with plenty of key travel, which makes for a very satisfying typing experience. It’s compact and portable, and can switch between three devices. You can even change between macOS and Windows layouts for if you also use a PC.

04. Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID The best keyboard for Mac mini Specifications Wireless?: Yes Full size?: No Multi-device?: No Extra features: Touch ID button Reasons to buy + Brings Touch ID to the Mac mini + Very comfortable keys + Easily portable Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared to rivals

The Mac mini is a fantastic performer (and a great bargain). But it doesn’t come with a keyboard, which means you’ll need to kit yourself out with something good. Apple’s Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is just the ticket.

You get Apple’s excellent typing experience, and it looks sleek and slim on your desk. But the real appeal lies in the Touch ID button. While all modern MacBooks have Touch ID for logging in and verifying purchases, most standalone keyboards lack it, which means the Mac mini has been deprived – but not any longer. Just note you’ll need an Apple Silicon Mac mini for Touch ID to work.

05. Logitech Craft The best keyboard for creative Mac users Specifications Wireless?: Yes Full size?: Yes Multi-device?: Yes Extra features: Shortcut wheel, adjustable backlighting with proximity sensors Reasons to buy + Handy shortcut wheel + Good quality keys Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared to other keyboards - MX Keys offers similar features cheaper

Much like the MX Keys, the Logitech MX Craft is a full-size keyboard with satisfying key travel and a Mac-friendly space grey look. But it offers something that the MX Keys lacks: A clever, customisable control wheel.

This wheel performs different tasks depending on the app you’re using. Turn it in Photoshop and you can adjust brightness. In Illustrator it tweaks stroke weight. And in Microsoft Excel it can be used to instantly create charts. If you find yourself performing the same tasks in your apps and want a quicker way to perform them, this keyboard could be a real time saver.

06. Logitech Ergo K860 The best ergonomic keyboard for Mac Specifications Wireless?: Yes Full size?: Yes Multi-device?: Yes Extra features: Ergonomic split layout, raised profile, built-in wrist rest Reasons to buy + Great for your posture + Lots of ergonomic features Reasons to avoid - Quite bulky - Takes some getting used to

Typing all day can lead to wrist pain if you’re not set up correctly. To alleviate (or prevent) that discomfort, the Logitech Ergo K860 could be just what you need. It’s an ergonomic board that splits the left and right sides of the keyboard while raising its profile in the middle. The result is a much more comfortable and natural typing position that will help improve your posture.

It also comes with a built-in wrist rest and a comfortable, high-quality typing feel. Pair it with Logitech’s MX Ergo or MX Vertical from our best mouse for MacBook round-up and you will notice the difference right away.

07. SteelSeries Apex Pro The best keyboard for Mac gaming Specifications Wireless?: No Full size?: Yes Multi-device?: No Extra features: Adjustable mechanical keys, OLED display, magnetic wrist rest Reasons to buy + Adjustable key sensitivity + Built-in OLED display Reasons to avoid - Not wireless - Very expensive for a keyboard

These days, Mac gaming is not as rare as it used to be thanks to the improved gaming performance of Apple’s computers and better support from developers. If you enjoy playing games on your Mac, a suitable keyboard can make a real difference.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro is one of our favourites. It’s a mechanical keyboard (ideal for gamers and typists alike) with a blazing fast actuation point of 0.4mm – perfect for fast-paced games. There’s a built-in display for changing settings and profiles, the keys are rated for a whopping 100 million presses, and you can even adjust their sensitivity on the fly.

