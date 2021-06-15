The best dock for MacBook Pro in 2021

Having the best dock for MacBook Pro is absolutely essential if you're planning to do serious work with your Apple laptop. There's no denying that the MacBook Pro is more than capable of handling any design task you care to fling at it, but for it to properly reach its potential you're likely to need more ports, and that's when you need a good dock.

At the very least a dock will enable you to attach a second monitor and give you more ports to plug in additional kit, such as graphics tablets, external drives and more. Most docks will keep your MacBook Pro fully charged, and many throw in extras such as audio jacks and Ethernet ports, leaving you spoiled for choice when it comes to connectivity.

(Image credit: Belkin)

01. Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock The best Thunderbolt 3 dock for Macbook Pro Dimensions: 20.8 x 8.84 x 2.82 cm | Weight: ‎363 g | Ports: 3x USB-A 3.0, 2x Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, Ethernet, Audio Out Prime £365.43 View at Amazon 183 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 85W charging power Two Thunderbolt 3 ports Three USB ports

Need all the ports, all the time? You can't go wrong with the Belkin Thunderbolt. Connect it to your MacBook Pro with the included Thunderbolt cable and you'll get 85W of charge straight away, and with its DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 3 ports you can hook up a pair of 4K monitors at 60Hz or even a 5K monitor, again at 60Hz. It's a sleek little unit with plenty of punch and data transfer speeds up to 40Gbps via Thunderbolt 3; you also get three USB-A ports for charging and less demanding data connections.

(Image credit: Belkin)

02. Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core The best compact and portable dock Dimensions: 3.8 x 13.2 x 16.5 cm | Weight: ‎220 g | Ports: USB-A 3.2, USB-A 2.0, USB-C PD, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm Audio in/out, Gigabit Ethernet £119.58 View at Amazon Prime £119.58 View at Amazon 60W power delivery Supports dual monitors Tethered Thunderbolt 3 cable

For a more portable dock for your MacBook Pro, Belkin has the perfect option in the form of its Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core. It's a dinky little piece of kit that delivers 40W of charging power, and it doesn't skimp on connectivity. Between its assorted ports you can attach up to two 4K monitors at 60Hz via DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0, and for other devices there's a pair of USB-A ports and a Thunderbolt 3/USB-C port too for fast data speeds. We're not the tethered Thunderbolt 3-cable; if that breaks then that's your dock ruined, but apart from that this is a great little dock.

(Image credit: Corsair)

03. Corsair TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock The best dock for HDMI output Dimensions: 22.8 x 8.3 x 2.5 cm | Weight: ‎500 g | Ports: 2x USB-C 3.1, 2x USB-A 3.1, 2x HDMI, 3.5mm Audio, SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet Prime £264.95 View at Amazon £463.55 View at Amazon Twin HDMI connections SD card reader Smart charging technology

The well-featured Corsair TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock is just the thing if you have a pair of 4K HDMI monitors that you'd love to hook up to your MacBook Pro. As well as a good selection of connections, including an SD card reader as well as the usual Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports, the Corsair TBT100 boasts two HDMI ports, enabling you to connect dual 4K displays at 60Hz with full HDR support. It'll also deliver 85W of power to your MacBook Pro and uses smart charging technology to deliver power efficiently.

(Image credit: Kensington)

04. Kensington SD5200T A great dock for anyone who likes to keep things tidy Dimensions: 21.7 x 8.5 x 2.6 cm | Weight: 337g | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, 2x USB-A, 3.5mm audio in, 3.5mm audio out, Gigabit Ethernet £170 View at Amazon £199.99 View at Amazon Zero footprint mounting 85W power delivery Up to 40Gbps data speed

Don't want a dock sitting on your desk and collecting dust? Keep things tidy with this versatile dock from Kensington. The Kensington SD5200T has optional zero footprint mounting; you can buy a special mounting plate separately and then attach the dock to the back of any VESA-compatible external monitor, keeping it neatly tucked away. This dock also enables you to attach dual 4K monitors running at 60Hz via DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 3 port, it's packed with other connections and it'll give your MacBook Pro a steady 85W of power.

(Image credit: Anker)

05. Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock The best dock for MacBook Pro M1 Dimensions: 12.4 x 7.2 x 2.4 cm | Weight: 167.8 g‎ | Ports: Thunderbolt 4 upstream, 3x Thunderbolt 4 downstream, USB-A £199.99 View at Amazon Prime £199.99 View at Amazon Supports up to 8K monitor Thunderbolt 4 support Only one external monitor with M1

Apple's new M1 MacBook Pros come with Thunderbolt 4 ports rather than Thunderbolt 3, but there aren't many Thunderbolt 4 docks available yet. We've found one, though: the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock. Now, functionally there's not a massive difference between Thunderbolt 3 and 4 right now, however if you're keen on plugging your M1 MacBook Pro into an 8K monitor then this will make your life easier, while give you more ports to play with too.

(Image credit: CalDigit)

06. CalDigit TS3 Plus The best dock for MacBook Pro 16-inch Dimensions: 13.1 x 4 x 9.8 cm | Weight: 470 g‎ | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort 1.2, 5x USB-A, 2x USB-C, SD Card Reader, Digital Optical Audio (S/PDIF), Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio in, 3.5mm audio out Prime £249.95 View at Amazon 87W charging power Loads of ports SuperDrive compatible

If you're the proud owner of a 16-inch MacBook Pro and need to plug literally all the things into it, the monster CalDigit TS3 Plus is just what you need. It comes with 15 ports in total, seven of which are USB, which means that you ought to be able to attach everything your design studio needs to it. Dual 4K monitors? A stack of USB hard drives? Graphics tablet? Digital audio devices? A load of files on SD card? It'll take them all with room to spare, and it'll keep your MacBook Pro topped up at the same time with 87W of power.

(Image credit: CalDigit)

07. CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock A neat little dock with a choice of video ports Dimensions: 12.4 x 1.9 x 6.3 cm | Weight: 220 g‎ | Ports: USB 3.0, USB 2.0, 2x DisplayPort or HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet Prime £118.64 View at Amazon Prime £124.21 View at Amazon Two video ports Compact design Tethered Thunderbolt 3 cable

This CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock a tidy little MacBook Pro dock that's similar in appearance to the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core mentioned earlier (down to the tethered Thunderbolt 3 cable that you really want to make sure doesn't get damaged). The CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock is lightweight and portable way to get more ports out of your MacBook Pro, giving you a USB-3.0 and USB-2.0 port and Gigabit Ethernet as well as a pair of video ports – you can choose between HDMI and DisplayPort. It's bus-powered so it won't charge your MacBook Pro, but it's ideal for attaching a pair of 4K displays and getting some extra connectivity.

(Image credit: Moshi)

08. Moshi Symbus Q The best dock for wireless charging on the side Dimensions: 11.6 x 7.2 x 3.2 cm | Weight: ‎785 g | Ports: 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet £138.68 View at Amazon £138.68 View at Amazon Qi charging pad 60W charging power No Thunderbolt 3 out

The reality of having a dock for your MacBook Pro is that you end up using it for charging most of your portable devices. But why plug them in if you can charge them wirelessly? The Moshi Symbus Q has a Qi-EPP-certified wireless charging pad built into it, so if you want to keep your iPhone or AirPods Pro charged without running cables all over your desk, you can simply put them on top of it. The Symbus Q will also charge your MacBook Pro at 40W, and it features a pair of USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet and an HDMI port that supports 4K HDR.

(Image credit: Plugable)

09. Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock A hefty dock with plenty of ports Dimensions: 29.6 x 15 x 10.6 cm | Weight: 1.9 kg‎ | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3, 5x USB-A, DisplayPort (HDMI adapter included), 3.5mm audio, Gigabit Ethernet Prime £199 View at Amazon £199.99 View at Amazon Five USB ports Handy USB port on the front Only one Thunderbolt 3 output

The sleek Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock isn't quite as packed with ports as the CalDigit TS3 Plus above, but it gives a good account of itself with five standard USB 3.0 ports and a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, which should cope with pretty much everything you might want to connect to it. With a DisplayPort output thrown in as well you'll be able to expand your desktop with a pair of 4K monitors (there's a DisplayPort to HDMI adapter included too), and it'll charge your MacBook Pro with a steady 60W of power.

