Apple Magic Mouse (2022): undeniably stylish, unforgivably designed

The Apple Magic Mouse is so frustrating because it is so close to being brilliant, and yet falls short on a couple of really simple features. And Apple continues to make it this way because the company bets that Apple fans are willing to accept a few niggles for the near perfection of other features. That's a hell of a gamble, and, in my opinion, totally unnecessary. The Magic Mouse may just be Apple's most divisive product currently on sale.

The latest iteration of the Apple Magic Mouse that I'm reviewing came out in March 2022, but is basically the same as the Magic Mouse 2 that got released in 2015. A successor to the Mighty Mouse (aah, it was a simpler time!), the modern Apple mouse is sleek and smooth in look and in use, coming in a white or a black finish, and in many ways seems a perfect companion to all the other beautifully designed Apple products you may have. Except, not is all as it seems, and the Magic Mouse is most definitely not the right mouse for every user out there.

Below I take you through the undeniably stylish, unforgivably designed Magic Mouse, but if you want some more ideas of the best mouse for MacBook Pro and Air, we've got you covered. We've also looked at the best USB-C mouse out there too.

Features and performance

(Image credit: Future)

Straight out of the box, the Magic Mouse feels like a quality product in hand. It also pairs perfectly with my MacBook Air straight away (as you'd expect). However, it did take me a while to get comfortable precisely positioning the cursor on my screen, when my palm was resting on the desk. Movement across the screen was swift (I set it to very fast), and the glide of the mouse on my desk is silky smooth. But then I’d stutter before the cursor found the exact point I wanted it to halt on. However, if I took my palm off the desk, and manoeuvred the mouse held with the tips of my fingers, there was no problem. It’s quite possible this was simply my hand getting used to the non-ergonomic mouse, but more on that in the design section of the review.

The Magic Mouse is beautiful, but just how well does beautiful aesthetics translate into beautiful use? It's pretty great. There's a left and right button feature all under the single casing, and the Multi-Touch technology that's used for trackpads is found in the middle section of the mouse - all fantastic for scrolling up and down, and moving pages left and right.

Underneath, there are new plastic rails that means movement across the desktop is ultra-smooth – though to my mind, the Magic Mouse isn't as fast as my Logitech MX Anywhere, even though the speed settings were the same. I also own a Logitech MX Master 3 – the very best ergonomic mouse on sale right now. And although I think it unfair to criticise the Magic Mouse for not being ergonomic, as it isn't marketed as an ergonomic mouse, moving from the snug fit of the taller Master 3 (which accommodates the natural shape of your hand if you let it fall forward in the air), it becomes alarmingly clear that the low, symmetrical shape of the Magic Mouse is not designed for multiple hours of work without an ache or two.

Now let's talk about the unforgivable design of the Magic Mouse...

Design: aesthetics vs functionality

(Image credit: Future)

The charging port is on the underside of the Magic Mouse so the mouse is rendered unusable when it's charging. Now, this has been the case since the first Magic Mouse (2015), and I understand that some fans feel that outrage over this design flaw is over-the-top, seeing that Apple say that the mouse can charge around nine hours of use in two minutes, and a full charge can last up to a month. 'Just chill out, make a cup of tea and you can use the mouse again in a minute... Why stress?!'

The stress is that the mouse could empty its tank in the middle of an important work session, and so you, the user, are not in complete control of your product. I'm sorry, but for $80, that's not good enough, especially in a second iteration that could so easily have provided a simple solution to this issue.

Apple often gets criticised for not trying to win over new users, due to possessing some of the most hardcore fans in the world. And, as a long time Apple Muncher myself, I get that. I can forgive one minor design issue if the product works amazingly, and that's often the case. I’ll also forgive a functional issue if the product looks gorgeous… there’s usually something extraordinary about an Apple product that makes one or two concessions acceptable. But the fact that they haven't changed this charging port problem after eight years smacks as a little arrogant.

Don't get me wrong, the mouse is so beautiful – a designer's dream – that if you're not too fussed about that, and the non-ergo design, then you'll probably love this mouse. Saying that a mouse looks beautiful may seem odd, especially since you’ve usually got your hand covering it at all times. But when you don’t, when you’re looking down at your set up, it’s about the most elegant thing on my desk.

Pricing

(Image credit: Future)

The white Magic Mouse is currently selling on Apple's website for $79/£79 for the white model, and $99/£99 for the black model. Why the latter is 20 bucks more than the white is not clear. There are no added features listed, so maybe you're paying for the novelty of a black mouse? Who knows...

We cover all the major retail events here at Creative Bloq, and we're always looking for the best Magic Mouse price, and we can safely say that it is one of the least discounted Apple products out there, and all deals are nearly always on refurbished models.

Should I buy the Magic Mouse?

The Magic Mouse is a thing to behold, but a mouse is really function first, and aesthetics second. For that reason, placing the lightning charging port on the under side of the mouse, coupled with its zero ergonomic chops, I will happily take my ugly-yet-brilliant Logitech mice over this beautiful-yet-frustrating tech pebble every time. But that's me.

For those who love Apple products, you’ll probably find plenty to love here. But for anyone who works at a desk all day, and is already aware of the joys of an ergonomic mouse (plus who want to be able to use their mouse while charging it), you should avoid this beautiful yet frustrating mouse.