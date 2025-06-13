Recommended reading

I still love my discontinued MacBook Air M1, but with $150 off its M4 big brother, there's only one that I'd recommend you buy

Today, MacBook Air (M1) vs MacBook Air (M4) is not a fair fight.

I love my 2020 M1 MacBook Air. For the work that I do – lots of writing, lots of streaming, photo editing, a smidge of video editing, and an ongoing attempt to set the world record for maximum number of browser tabs open at once – it's ideal.

The M1 handles all that I throw at it with ease, and looks good doing it. It was also the first 13-inch laptop that I've owned, and as I carry with it between home and work offices, its portability has always been a big plus for me. I remember it was $799 for the longest time (though retailed at $999), and honestly I think that was an amazing deal.

