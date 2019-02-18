The best USB-C mouse in 2019

Sick of the trackpad? Then it's time to get yourself a new mouse, and if you've got a reasonably new computer, that means you can get hold of a USB-C mouse (if you're not sure what they are or if you need one, read on).

In this buying guide, we've taken a look at the different options available, and rounded up the best USB-C mice available now. The good news is, plenty of new USB-C mice have hit the market in recent years, so there are some great products to choose from.

We reckon the best USB-C mouse is the Jelly Comb 2.4G Rechargeable Type-C Optical Mouse. It’s got great wireless connectivity and lots of useful extra features, all for a seriously competitive price.

What is a USB-C mouse?

USB-C mice take advantage of the most recent type of USB universal connection, which was rolled out universally in 2016. USB-C has many advantages over USB and Micro USB – it works both ways up, it's less likely to break, and it allows for faster connections.

If you use an Android phone made in the last few years, then it's the connection through which you charge your phone. But it's not just for Android phones and PC computers – Apple has announced it's using USB-C as the standard for its latest super-fast Thunderbolt connection.

A USB-C mouse offers all of the advantages of USB-C listed above – you can be sure that your mouse will be reliable and responsive, with a durable connector. USB-C mice can be wired, plugging directly into your computer, or wireless, operating via a bluetooth connection to a receiver that plugs in via USB-C.

What do I need to know?

When shopping for the best USB-C mouse, you’ll likely encounter a term you've heard before, but not in this context: DPI. We're not talking about image resolution here – DPI is a measure of how sensitive a mouse is. The higher a mouse’s DPI, the further the cursor will travel along the screen when it is moved.

While it’s worth being aware of DPI rates, you needn’t get bogged down in them – it only really matters for applications like professional gaming, where every millisecond counts. As long as a mouse has a DPI of more than about 1,000 then it’ll be more than adequate for creative work. Let’s get to the list!

01. Jelly Comb rechargeable optical mouse

The best USB-C wireless mouse around – and one of the cheapest!

DPI: 800/1200/1600 (adjustable) | Interface: 2.4 GHz wireless | Buttons: 4 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous design | Features: Scrolling wheel, adjustable DPI, silent click | Battery: Rechargeable Li-Ion

Responsive and comfortable

Works with macOS and Windows

Wireless receiver slots underneath

Unexceptional battery life

For our money, the Jelly Comb Type-C Optical Mouse is the best USB-C mouse you can buy right now, as well as the best wireless mouse. It boasts a powerful 2.4GHz wireless connection, which will work at distances of up to 15m. The wireless receiver slots neatly into the underside of the mouse when not in use, meaning you won’t lose it easily. While battery life could perhaps be a little better (the manufacturers report 15 days, though this will of course depend on how heavily you use the mouse), it’s simple enough to plug in and charge up. The adjustable DPI allows you to pick your preferred level of sensitivity, and it’ll work with whichever operating system you’re using. The best part, as well, is that the competitive price means this is also among the most affordable USB-C mice on the market.

02. Logilink ID0160 USB-C Wireless Mouse

Another great wireless USB-C mouse that’s easily portable

DPI: 1200 | Interface: 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 3 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous design | Features: Auto switch-off | Battery: AA

Comfortable design

Reliable wireless connection

DPI not the highest

Pricey for what you get

The LogiLink USB-C wireless mouse has an ergonomic, ambidextrous design, with a soft covering on its sides and back for a comfortable hold. Its strong wireless connection is set up via the USB-C receiver, and it’s powered via a single AA battery (one of these comes packed in the box, so you can get started straight away). The DPI of 1200, while not the highest, should be more than fine for most applications creatives are going to be using the mouse for, and the fact that the LogiLink ID0160 is nice and portable makes it a good option if you want a mouse to take on the go.

03. Seenda Wireless Mouse

This pro USB-C mouse is highly sensitive and customisable

DPI: 1000/1500/2000/2400 (adjustable) | Interface: 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Auto switch-off | Battery: AA

High, adjustable DPI

Both USB-C and USB

12-month warranty

Right-handed only

Pay only a little more than you would for the other mice on this list, and you could have your hands on this lovely Seenda wireless mouse. Powered by an AA battery, this mouse features four adjustable DPI levels, all the way up to a hefty 2400. It's compatible with both USB-C and USB-equipped computers thanks to its dual adapters, which is useful if you're working across multiple devices. The smooth, silent buttons make the Seenda mouse a pleasure to use, and extra features like battery-saving automatic switch-off round out an already impressive package. This is well worth the slightly premium price, especially if you also plan to use the mouse for gaming and could use the extra sensitivity.

04. Jelly Comb Ergonomic USB-C Mouse

The best ergonomic USB-C mouse for avoiding RSI

DPI: 1000/1200/1600 (adjustable) | Interface: 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 7 | Ergonomic: Vertical design, left and right options available | Features: Forward and backward function buttons (Windows only) | Battery: AA

Ergonomic design combats RSI

Adjustable DPI

Left-handed version costs more

Some buttons functionless on Mac

If you’re someone who spends most of their working day using a mouse, then it’s worth thinking about getting hold of an ergonomic USB-C wireless mouse. The Jelly Comb Ergonomic USB-C mouse bears a vertical design that aims to ease the pressure on the user’s wrist and be comfortable for long periods of use. It comes in left- and right-handed versions, though left-handed people might be understandably miffed that they’re asked to pay very slightly more (you'll find the best deal for the left-handed version below). While the mouse works on both Windows and Mac, some of its function buttons will only work on Windows, so if you’re a Mac user you may want to review before taking the plunge.

05. AURTEC Type C Wireless Mouse

A nice, simple USB-C mouse that's powered by AAA batteries

DPI: 800/1200/1600 (adjustable) | Interface: 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 3 | Ergonomic: Curved grip | Features: LED ‘on’ indicator | Battery: AAA

Comfortable design/shape

Lifetime warranty

A little pricey

Batteries not included

This straightforward wireless USB-C mouse from Aurtec is powered by widely available AAA batteries, but there are none provided, so you’ll need to remember to pick some up before you can start using it. Compatible with Windows and Mac systems, this mouse is designed with comfort in mind, and its DPI settings can be changed by simply holding the left button and using the scroll wheel. The wireless connection is a powerful 2.4GHz type, and like many others on this list, it works at ranges of up to 10m, in case you ever find yourself using your mouse while 10m away from your computer (hey, it could happen).

06. Macally UCTURBO wired mouse

A stylish wired USB-C mouse to go with your MacBook

DPI: 1000 | Interface: USB-C cable (150cm) | Buttons: 3 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous design | Features: None | Battery: n/a

Generous 150cm cable

Stylish white body

Also compatible with Windows

No extra features

Though the Macally UCTURBO 3 mouse is clearly and unambiguously designed to be used with Macs, it is also perfectly compatible with Windows systems – in both cases, simply plug in and play. Of course, that white design just screams ‘Apple’, and Mac users who plug it into their Thunderbolt 3 port will find it a responsive and comfortable mouse to use, though not as precise as some others on this list. The generous length of the cable means the lack of wireless functionality is no great loss, with the UCTURBO mouse just as useful for a desktop computer as a laptop.

07. Trust 209689 retractable mini mouse

A pocket-sized wonder mouse

DPI: 1000 | Interface: USB-C cable | Buttons: 3 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous design | Features: Retractable cable | Battery: n/a

Extremely portable

Useful retracting cable

No wireless functionality

Tiny and remarkable, Trust’s USB-C mouse is perfect for throwing in your day bag or even your pocket and heading on your way. The USB cable retracts when not in use, meaning it won’t get in the way, and the ergonomic design works well for both left- and right-handers. Compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems, this is a great choice for the creative who tends to work on the move – and it’s available at a pretty attractive price, too. You can’t say fairer than that.

