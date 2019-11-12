The best mouse in 2019: 10 top computer mice for designers

If you're a designer or digital artist, buying the best mouse for your needs is essential. The mouse is probably the single most-used peripheral you'll own for interacting with your PC.

If you do a lot of work on your PC, then you'll be using a mouse for hours on end, so finding the best mouse for you doesn't just mean picking up a mouse that comes with loads of buttons or extra features – the best mice are also ergonomic, meaning they are comfortable – and safe – to use for long periods of times.

As well as being ergonomic, the best mice need to also be fast, responsive and accurate. They should also be able to perform reliably when used on a variety of surfaces, as not everyone uses a mouse mat.

Even if you primarily use a laptop with a built-in touchpad, our guide to the best mice will come in handy. While the touchpad is useful for many day-to-day tasks, it's still easier and more comfortable to use a mouse – especially when working on creative projects.

When putting together this list of the best mice for designers, we've picked a wide range of mice. From budget mice that are small and easy to carry around with you, to wireless wonders with all kinds of extra buttons and features – and everything in between.

With such a huge range of mice to choose from, how do you find the best mouse for you? Worry not, as in this guide, we've rounded up what we think are the best mouse options available right now, while our dedicated price comparison tool checks through thousands of deals to show you the best prices from the most trustworthy retailers.

(Image credit: Logitech)

01. Logitech MX Master 3

The best mouse for creatives right now

DPI: 4,000 | Interface: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 7 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Easy switch to connect to different devices, USB-C quick charging, gesture button

Comfortable design

Can be used on different devices

Not ambidextrous

Expensive

Logitech's line of MX Master mice are some of the best mice for designers ever made, and its latest model, the MX Master 3, has landed straight at the top of our best mouse for designers list.

This new version takes everything we loved about the previous version (below), and improved some areas, while bringing complete new features as well, making this simply the best mouse for designers. It's comfortable to use, and it can charge in a few minutes thanks to the USB-C connection. One of the best features is that you can connect it to several devices and easily switch between them - useful if you want to use the mouse on your PC, laptop and tablet, for example.

It's got a lovely new design as well. However, it is expensive, and it's not ambidextrous. This means you can only use it if you're right-handed.

(Image credit: Logitech)

02. Logitech MX Master 2S

Still one of the best mice for designers

DPI: 4,000 | Interface: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 7 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Scrolling wheel, Customizable buttons, Thumb wheel, ergonomic build

Customizable buttons

Unbelievable tracking

Not ambidextrous

Its cordless Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Bluetooth Mouse improves on almost every aspect of the original MX Master, offering unrivalled comfort thanks to its ergonomic design. You can comfortably use it for hours on end, and it features a super-responsive scroll wheel that lets you browse web pages or documents at your own speed, depending on how fast you flick the wheel.

Buttons located on the side of the mouse also let you flit between windows, and you can configure the buttons to help speed up your workflow. It's wireless as well, which gives you more freedom when working on your desk. The only downside is that it is expensive.

Even though there's a newer version out (above), the MX Master 2S is still easily one of the best mice for designers.

(Image credit: Logitech)

03. Logitech MX Vertical

An extremely comfortable vertical mouse

DPI: 4,000 | Interface: Bluetooth (up to three devices); USB-C | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Ergonomic build, Easy-Switch and Flow-Enabled, Fast recharging, Cursor speed switch

Ergonomic design

Fast recharging

4-month battery life

Pricey

Slightly odd design

The Logitech MX Vertical is an extremely comfortable mouse to use. The handshake grip is designed to reduce the stress on your wrist and hand muscles. You can connect to up to three devices at a time, and a handy button on top of the mouse enables you to switch between different computers instantly. It also promises fast recharging and smooth performance. On the downside, there's no slot of a wireless receiver, and the quirky and slightly bulky design won't be for everyone.

(Image credit: Logitech)

04. Logitech M185 wireless mouse

A reliable, popular and low-cost option

DPI: 1000 | Interface: 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity; USB receiver | Buttons: 3 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Features: Scroll wheel

Great value

12 months battery life

Plug-and-play

Basic option

If you're after a reliable, cheap, no-frills option, try the Logitech M185. This wireless mouse comes with an unobtrusive nano USB receiver, and offers 2.4GHZ connectivity that promises virtually no delay or dropouts. It works with Windows, Mac, Chrome OS and Linux, and is super-simple to get started with: just plug in the receiver and start using the mouse.

Of course, for this price, you're not getting anything fancy. While the symmetrical design can be used in either hand (good news for lefties), if you're going to be using it for long hours you might want to consider something with a more ergonomic design.

05. Apple Magic Mouse 2

The best mouse for Apple devices

DPI: 1300 | Interface: Bluetooth | Buttons: 0 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Features: Multi-touch

Looks fantastic

Multi-touch is clever

Expensive

Spectacularly uncomfortable (for us)

Apple was late to join the innovative mouse party then it created the Magic Mouse. Its replacement, the imaginatively titled Magic Mouse 2, has a super-light design and laser-tracking capabilities that make it easy to flick between InDesign CC pages and make even the smallest changes on practically any surface.

However, the downside is that it’s perhaps a little over-sensitive at times. The multi-touch area on the top of the mouse, which lets you scroll in any direction, can sometimes become frustrating when you want to keep your finger in the same place for a long period of time. But for Magic Mouse evangelists, there is nothing that comes close to this mouse.

Alternatively, a lot of designers prefer the Apple Magic Trackpad 2, which brings Force Touch pressure-sensitive technology (as seen in the screen of the Apple Watch) and the trackpad of the 2015 12-inch MacBook. Or for a cheaper option, try the older Apple Magic Trackpad.

06. Anker Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse

The best ergonomic mouse for creatives

DPI: 1000 | Interface: USB | Buttons: 5 | Ergonomic: Vertical | Features: No

Good for RSI sufferers

Cheap as chips

Thumb buttons don't work on Macs

Unrefined

Sure, the Anker Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse looks weird. It’s vertically aligned to encourage healthy, neutral 'handshake' wrist and arm. But once you get used to it, it’s a cheap and very comfortable way to avoid RSI. If you're a digital creative that spends a lot of time using a mouse for work, then having one that is comfortable to use is essential. After all, if you injure yourself and cannot work, it could mean you lose money. That makes this odd-looking mouse a very wise investment, which is why we think it's the best ergonomic mouse for digital creatives.

07. Logitech MX Anywhere 2

Versatile and feature-packed mouse

DPI: 1,600 | Interface: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless (pairs with up to three devices) | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Scrolling wheel, Logitech Darkfield Laser Tracking, unifying receiver, easy-switch tech, gesture function

Pairs with three devices

Compact and portable

Has a free-scrolling wheel

Non-removable battery

Can't use it wired

Smaller than Logitech’s flagship, the MX Master, the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 is the ideal travel mouse for digital creatives that work on the road. It can connect to three different devices via Bluetooth, and it can last all day with just four minutes of charging!

Despite its small size, it still comes with the high-build quality we've come to expect from Logitech. It's not as ergonomic as other mice in this guide, but if you're looking for a mouse to carry around with you, this is the one to go for.

08. Logitech MX Ergo Wireless

The best wireless mouse

DPI: 512 – 2048 | Interface: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 8 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Trackball, USB dongle, Logitech ‘Flow’ software compatibility for use with up to three PCs simultaneously, micro USB charging, precision mode

Comfortable design

Accurate trackball

No left-handed version

Tilt options are limited

The MX Ergo Wireless is a distinctly retro-looking mouse thanks to its trackball. While many mice-makers have ditched trackballs in favour of optical laser mice, Logitech has continued to release trackball mice, and for that we're thankful. For many people, the tactile trackball makes working on creative projects much more intuitive and comfortable, and the MX Ergo Wireless can be used flat or at a 20-degree angle.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

09. Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850

A small, yet comfortable, mouse for designers

DPI: 1000 | Interface: USB 1.0 Nano Transceiver | Buttons: 3 | Ergonomics: Ambidextrous | Dimensions: 3.95 x 2.29 in (100 x 58.1 mm)

Great battery life

Comfortable

Durable

Wheel not as smooth

Not every person is comfortable with a huge mouse, so if you're after a smaller mouse, that still offers excellent features and performance, then the Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850 is a brilliant choice. It's small enough to easily carry around with you, and it's cheap as well. However, most importantly, it's comfortable to use, easy to set up, is wireless and has a battery that can last up to six months on a single charge!

10. Microsoft Classic IntelliMouse

The legend returns

DPI: 3200 | Interface: Wired | Buttons: 5 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: classic design, programmable buttons, subdued white lighting

Solid design

Responsive

Not wireless

For people of a certain age, the Microsoft Intellimouse will bring back strong memories of a real workhorse of a mouse, that wasn't flashy, but did the job brilliantly. Microsoft has tapped into that nostalgia with the Microsoft Classic Intellimouse, which modernises the classic design and improves the sensor, allowing users to ramp up the DPI to 3,200. It’s not wireless, but for a comfortable and dependable mouse, this is a brilliant update to a computing icon.

11. Razer DeathAdder Chroma

A gaming mouse that feels great to use

DPI: 10,000 | Interface: USB | Buttons: 5 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: lighting effects

Very comfortable

Very accurate

Lighting feels a bit gimmicky

Software can be flaky

Just like designers, gamers need a mouse that is sensitive and accurate, so it stands to reason that gaming mice are a good option for designers too. And the Razer range of gaming mice is one of the most responsive out there.

Razer mice have three types of sensors – dual, laser and optical – and an ergonomic shape designed to support the flow of your hand. The Razer Deathadder mouse is the bestseller (as well as the cheapest), and features an optical sensor and rubber side grips. It also syncs with all of your mouse settings stored in the Cloud.

12. Microsoft Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600

The best budget mouse

DPI: 1000 | Interface: Bluetooth | Buttons: 2 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Features: No

Really, really cheap

Comfortable

Smaller than most mice

Basic

Microsoft's Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600 is, in our view, the best budget mouse money can buy these days. Although it has a rock-bottom price, it has impressive build quality and is very reliable. This is because Microsoft isn't just a software company – it also makes some very good peripherals, such as this mouse. It's small enough to easily carry around with you as well, which is handy if you do a lot of work on the road.

