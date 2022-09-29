Mac Studio scores a double victory in the Creative Bloq Awards 2022

The Creative Bloq Awards 2022 winners week continues with today's announcement of the winners in the computing category. This section of the awards saw some fierce competition for best computer, workstation, monitor, GPU, mouse and keyboard. After public nomations, our panel of judges handed awards to Apple, Razer, Asus and Nvidia, with Apple and Razer first two picking up two each.

This Creative Bloq Awards 2022 is recognising the best in design and tech with more than 70 categories, from game design to sewing machines and design software. We're announcing the winners throughout the week, two categories each day – see the full schedule below.

Scroll down further to see the six winners in the computing category, together with links to reviews or buying guides where you can learn more about each product. See our guide to how we test and review PCs and laptops for details on our process.

Each of the computing awards was decided following nominations from the public and then voting from the entire Creative Bloq team and hand-picked editors from some of our sister sites and magazines, including TechRadar and T3.com. See the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 website (opens in new tab) for a full list of the judges for each category. In the meantime, here are our winners for the computing awards.

Desktop computer of the year: Apple Mac Studio

(opens in new tab) The Mac Studio impressed both our readers and the judging panel at the Creative Bloq Awards 2022. The judges praised Apple's clear focus on creative professionals and were impressed by the power provided M1 Ultra chip in this brilliantly compact workstation, which can be configured up to 128GB RAM and 2TB of storage. Read our Apple Mac Studio review (opens in new tab).

Best monitor: ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCG-K

(opens in new tab) It was a tough call for the best monitor of the last year, but the Asus ProArt PA32UCG-K Display came out on top by combining a raft features for designers and content makers. The judges noted that the screen's Mini-LEDs technology offers a huge improvement for an IPS panel, and that, with outstanding colour coverage and accuracy, the screen truly shines for work with HDR video or game graphics. Read our guide to the best monitors for video editing (opens in new tab).

Best workstation: Apple Mac Studio

(opens in new tab) The M1 Max or M1 Ultra-chipped Mac Studio triumphed again the Best Workstation category, with the judges praising the aesthetics and the incredible level of performance offered by such a small form factor. The panel appreciated the configurations on offer and noted that this compact powerhouse can make even editing ultra high-definition video a breeze. Read our Apple Mac Studio review (opens in new tab).

Best GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

(opens in new tab) We had a clear winner for best GPU this year. The entire judging panel concurred that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is a monster of a graphics card, offering RTX 3090-level gaming performance but at a lower price. It's still hardly cheap, but our judges were impressed with its performance, noting that it tested as fast as the RTX 3090 across the board in PC games despite having half the VRAM. Read our guide to the best graphics cards (opens in new tab).

Best mouse design: Razer Viper 8KHz

(opens in new tab) The best mouse award for 2022 goes to the Razer Viper 8KHz – and that 8K really makes the different with this incredibly fast and responsive gaming mouse. As well as the speed, the Creative Bloq Awards judges commended the simple but comfortable ambidextrous design inherited from the mouse's predecessor as well as the options for customisation.

Best keyboard innovation: Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro

(opens in new tab) Razer scooped another award for a peripheral with the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro. Our judges agreed that it offers a major advance for low-profile keyboards with a super-short actuation distance, ultra-low-latency connectivity and a low-profile linear optical switch. It feels fantastic for typing as well as gaming, making it feel like the keyboard's doing the work.

