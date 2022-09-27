Cricut scoops 4 awards in the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 crafting category

It is day two of the Creative Bloq awards and we are celebrating the winners of the Crafting category. The nominations were made by you, the audience, and were voted on by our judges.

We are thoroughly enjoying the crafting revolution and the new tech it has brought with it. There has been a lot of tech to assess for a potential award this year, and we are delighted to see the best of the best shine through. Most of the winners have a guide or review linked, so look out for those to explore more (see our guide to how we test craft and sewing machines for more on our process).

With over 70 award categories, from laptops and drawing tablets to studio chairs and craft machines, the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 has gone without a hitch. We'll share the winners throughout this week, check out the schedule below to catch up (just click the links) and make sure you don't miss out.

The winners have been decided by a panel of expert judges from a variety of areas, many of whom are keen crafters themselves. These include journalists from Wallpaper*, Ideal Home and Style at Home. Visit the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 website for more details on judges and our voting process. But for now, let's find out which standout product won Craft Machine of the Year.

Craft Machine of the Year: Cricut Joy

(opens in new tab) The beautifully compact and portable Cricut Joy has beaten bigger machines to win the biggest award in CB's crafting category. Significantly smaller than others, it is ideal for making cards, stickers and vinyl transfers – but still allows you to make continuous cuts, too. It's a feat of innovation and a very handy machine to have around. The Cricut Joy makes cutting simple and easy, and our judges love it for that. Check out our Cricut Joy review (opens in new tab) for more.

Best lamp for crafting: Marselis Table Lamp by Hay

(opens in new tab) And the winner is... Marselis Table Lamp by Hay. A stunningly designed lamp, which is minimalist and oozes cool, this lamp has functionality the judges couldn't ignore. It is capable of tilting and swivelling in different directions to create the perfect direct light source. It's innovative and high-quality, the qualities we look for at the Creative Bloq Awards. Round out your office with our pick of the best chairs for back pain (opens in new tab)

Best heat press machine: Cricut EasyPress 3

(opens in new tab) Cricut wins again with the EasyPress 3, the newest iteration in the iron-on range of machines. The introduction of bluetooth capability has blown the judges away, with the ability to control the machine via app making the process even more intuitive and simple to master. It's a brilliantly-designed machine, too, with the perfect functionality to replace the iron you used to use (or the previous EasyPress iteration, of course). Compare it to others in our best Cricut machine (opens in new tab) guide.

Best cutting machine: Circut Maker 3

(opens in new tab) The Cricut Maker 3 wins the award for the best cutting machine. This multi-faceted machine is fast, powerful and can be used with a range of accessories – what more could you ask for? Being able to cut, emboss, draw and engrave at the touch of a button has transformed the crafting process, it has a massive 10 times the force of any other cutter on the marker, so it's no wonder it was picked by our judges. Learn more about it in our Cricut Maker 3 review (opens in new tab).

Best sewing machine: Janome Continental M7 Professional (2022)

(opens in new tab) The Janome Continental M7 Professional (2022) beat off stiff competition to win the coveted best sewing machine award. It's a mega serious machine for the most serious of sewers, and comes with a mighty feature set. Our judges loved the speed and automatic capability of the machine, and couldn't believe how easy it makes the sewing process. Impressive design. Find out more in our Janome Continental M7 Professional review (opens in new tab).

Best craft machine accessory: Cricut Mug Press

(opens in new tab) There's an abundance of craft machine accessories on the market these days, with a tool to make your wildest craft dreams come true. But our judges picked the Cricut Mug Press as their favourite. It allows you to design and create professional-grade mugs at the pull of a lever. It's intuitively designed, and it does the job incredibly well. Read more in our Cricut Mug Press review.

Best craft machine innovation: Brother ScanNCut

(opens in new tab) Brother ScanNCut is a powerful range of machines that can be used without a PC, making this product one of the most innovative craft releases we've seen in recent years. It feels revolutionary in its feature set and the way it works – it can scan nearly everything, and can scan and cut in one go. Our judges just couldn't give this award to any other machine. Here's our best Brother ScanNCut (opens in new tab) guide for more info.

