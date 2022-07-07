Introducing the Creative Bloq Awards 2022

The inaugural Creative Bloq Awards champion the most innovative devices and designs that enable creators to make their ideas happen.

The Creative Bloq Awards 2002 will shine a light on the year’s most-loved and innovative tech products and brands for artists, designers and creatives. Spread across 70+ categories, including the best drawing tablets, laptops, phones, cameras and much more, there's something in the Creative Bloq Awards 2002 for everyone.

You can get involved by nominating your favourites in each category. Simply visit the Creative Bloq Awards website (opens in new tab) and click on the Nominations tab to add your most cherished gadget, device or tech from the last year. Nominations close 22 July, so get clicking!

Creative Bloq Awards 2022 categories We have over 70 categories in this year's Creative Bloq 2022 reviews. The hero categories include: Drawing Tablet of the Year

Laptop of the Year

Home Studio Tech of the Year

Camera of the Year

Console of the Year

Desktop Computer of the Year

Design Software of the Year

Craft Machine of the Year

Streaming Platform of the Year

Hottest Upcoming Tech

Best Tech of the Decade

There's an added extra incentive to get involved with our first awards too, as for this year only you can nominate and vote in the Creative Bloq at 10 category. That's right, this year marks a decade of, well, us – read more about this in our Creative Bloq at 10 announcement. This summer we'll be looking back at some of our favourite features and moments that made design history, and the Creative Bloq Awards 2002 is part of the fun.

The Creative Bloq at 10 category will celebrate everything from the best ad campaign of the last ten years to the best smart phone design. This category is open to the public vote, so you can have a say! Look back on a decade of design and choose your favourite logos, brand campaigns and more.

If you need to get up to speed on the latest tech ahead of nominating, then take a look at our guides to the best laptops for graphic design, best drawing tablets, and best Cricut machines. Or, read our hands-on report on the new HP laptops coming this year.

Nominations for each category, including Creative Bloq at 10, are open now. Nomination deadline: 22nd July. Visit the Creative Bloq Awards website to take part.