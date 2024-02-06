30 leading 3D and VR artists to explore spatial computing at MESHfair 2024

Thirty international artists will show new works at MESHfair 2024, an art fair for VR, 3D and metaverse creators. Now in its second year, the show will put a spotlight on immersive 3D installations and art for spatial computing, an area that is expected to expand through devices like Apple Vision Pro.

This year’s artists were selected through an open call by leading galleries, including Unit London, Vellum LA, Artcrush and OFFICE IMPART. They each have five weeks to create a virtual work to be displayed in MESHfair’s 12m x 12m white cubes in the Decentraland virtual world.

The environment during MESH 2023 (Image credit: MESHFair)

Spatial computing will be a big focus of this year's event. As MESHfair founder Bay Backner explained: "There is already significant interest in how spatial computing will change artistic practice, as we conceive works for virtual reality and immersive environments. Yet artists currently struggle to find platforms for these works. With MESHfair we aim to show the leading edge of immersive virtual art.”



This year’s thirty selected MESHfair artists include: Lauren Moffatt, winner of the DKB VR Art Prize and the I Certamen Internacional de Arte Digital; Dev Harlan, a NYFA Fellowship Finalist in Digital Media Arts and winner of the 2022 Mozaik Artist Grant; and Leah Smithson, who has previously collaborated with Apple on public art installations.

A tour of Dev Harlan's work at MESH 2023 (Image credit: MESHFair)

Supported by Creative Bloq and our sister title 3D World Magazine, MESHfair 2024 will take place from March 26 to 29. New for this year is Decentraland Prize, which will be awarded by the Decentraland Foundation to the most innovative installations. the Gold Prize is $5,000 in USDT, the Silver Prize $3,000 in USDT and bronze $1,000 in USDT.

(Image credit: MESHFair)

The full selection list of artists for MESHFair 2024 is: Lauren Moffatt, Leah Smithson, Dev Harlan, Alex Adkinson, Ceren Su, Abieyuwa, Carla Knopp, Jonathan Monaghan, Michelle Brown, Linda Loh, OgiWorlds, Negar Hekmati, V4W.ENKO, SidXO, JaneDAO, Ova Design, Sabato Visconti, Dolores2850, Micah Alhadeff, Nick Oelschlägel, Cansy, Rob Dixon, Mellowmann, Antonio Azzolino, Metageist, bunnybreaker, ALPHACODED, Gaby Schulze, Marietta Bernal and Bosque Gracias.

For more 3D inspiration, see our roundup of some of the best 3D art.