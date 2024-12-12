AI is a hugely divisive topic in the creative industries, especially when it comes to music. Fans typically favour authenticity – something that many feel is lost when it comes to AI-augmented content – so when rock band Bring Me the Horizon (BMTH) showcased their new live AI visuals, predictably the group received some flack from fans.

Whether we like it or not AI is everywhere. From productivity tools to image generators – if you've got an issue, there's typically an AI for that. The band's live show AI augmentation undoubtedly straddles the uncomfortable line between tech innovation and creative authenticity, but it's clear that fans aren't keen to embrace the change anytime soon.

In a video shared to TikTok, the band showcased a new AI innovation that transformed singer Oli Sykes into a shapeshifting demon in real-time. The AI technology uses a live video feed to transform Sykes right before audiences' eyes, acting as an immersive backdrop for the band's live performances.

"Using AI? Are you serious" one fan commented, while another added, "Been listening to yall for over 10 years, this is not it". Over on X the backlash was equally strong, with one user commenting "Incredibly disheartening to see BMTH using this type of AI slop". Another fan responded, "For a band that is arguably one of the most artistic around and supports a lot of creatives in the industry, they of all people should understand why AI “art” is oxymoronic".

Similar visuals were recently used by the band Avenged Sevenfold, with fan reactions also equally scathing. "AI being used for visuals is disappointing literally taking work away from talented artists and in their place soulless meaningless AI generated nonsense," one fan responded. Another pointed out the issue of visual accessibility, noting "It was cool for a while at download, but it got old when you could hardly see the band on the screens…".

It seems AI is the hottest controversy at the moment, and regardless of how it's used, it will likely always cause contention. It's not just the music industry that's facing AI infiltration, in the design world Pentagram's controversial new website could change the AI art debate for better or for worse. For more AI news check out these 'anti-human' pro-AI billboards that have sparked public outrage (and why that's exactly the point).