Last month I was suitably disturbed by a series of dystopian billboards cropping up around San Fransisco that promoted hiring AI over humans. The campaign was so egregiously provocative that it bordered on parody – a near-perfect reflection of the AI existentialism among creatives, seemingly proving that we're one step closer to an all-out AI takeover.

Rationally I can see that AI is here to stay – with countless AI productivity tools at our fingertips the technology will inevitably bleed into many of our everyday practices. Despite this, these striking billboards have sparked outrage among many onlookers (understandably so), but I suspect that's their exact purpose. There's no such thing as bad publicity, right? At least the company's CEO seems to think so.

