Famous creatives flock to sign open letter protesting 'unethical' AI

News
By
published

AI is touted as an "unjust threat”.

Ai written on a typewriter
(Image credit: Getty Images)

An open letter warning of the increasing threat of AI to creative careers has been signed by over 11,500 professionals including notable actors, authors and musicians. Criticising the "unlicensed use of creative work" for training AI models, the letter is irrevocable proof that the rise in AI technology is an ever-pressing issue that concerns creatives of all statures.

While AI has been used for years, the unpermitted use of copyrighted materials to train learning-based models has been a highly contentious topic in the wake of the recent SAG-AFTRA strikes. With legal and ethical concerns mounting in the wake of AI's rise, the open letter is an important step in raising awareness of the issue, hopefully leading to stricter regulation and increased transparency.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles