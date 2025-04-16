"Let's keep making art with a soul”: artists fight back against AI action figure trend

#starterpacknoAI is taking over Instagram.

You may have seen the recent viral online trend which saw people creating custom action figures of themselves using AI. While the trend encouraged folks to get creative, the controversial nature of AI led many artists to reject the trend, sparking a brand-new creative movement.

While the playful trend saw mass popularity on social media, the results tended to be a little formulaic due to the copy-paste prompts and AI's limited imagination. In response, artists began creating their own hand-drawn action figures, reminding us that human-made art is far superior to characterless AI image generators.

