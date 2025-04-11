The realism of this AI action figure trend is scarily impressive

Another day, another silly AI fad.

AI generated JD Vance figurine
(Image credit: @chatgptricks)

Have you ever wondered what you'd look like as an action figure? No? Me neither, but in case you're curious now, this latest AI trend has just the answer. With the mystical power of good ol' AI, people are transforming themselves into dinky collectable figurines complete with micro accessories, and the results are surprisingly good.

While AI tools can be used for productivity, the allure of creating silly pictures with AI image generators seems to be far more appealing to the internet. Each week there seems to be a new AI image trend that proves to me that AI can still be fun, and not just an existential crisis-inducing overlord.

