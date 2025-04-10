The viral ‘pet to person’ AI trend turned my cat into a weird slobby man

Every few months a new AI trend captivates the internet but this latest fad might just be my favourite of all time. Turning innocent pictures of pets into people using the power of AI image generators, the results range from the cute to the downright confusing. With some surprisingly hilarious concoctions, the trend proves that AI can still be fun when it's not used to cause existential chaos.

It's not the first time we've seen AI pet portrait trends take over the internet (remember that Pixar AI pet portrait trend that caused copyright concerns?) In some ways, this new trend is the ultimate recipe for success – if there's one thing social media loves it's AI slop and cute critters.

Create a portrait of your pet in human form - a special tip for ChatGPT that humanises pets has gone viral on the internet.All you have to do is upload an image to chat with AI and send the instructions below:"Transform this animal into a human character, removing all animal… pic.twitter.com/XFwkNEL6QTApril 7, 2025

To take part in the trend all you need to do is upload a picture of your pet and ask ChatGPT to create an image of it as a human. (For a more detailed prompt check out @lvvpumpy's guide on X). It can take the AI a little while to cook up an image but it's worth the wait – here is just one of many human interpretations of my fluffy son.

(Image credit: Natalie Fear/ChatGPT)

Across the internet, people have been sharing their personified pets with some hilarious results – who knew so many cats were grumpy old men? Despite my personal reservations some of the results were fairly accurate. "Oh my god this is amazing!" one user commented on the r/OpenAI subreddit. "Oh god, queue the next week of people turning their pets into people posts. SAVE ME," another added.

For more AI news check out the viral AI Studio Ghibli trend that quickly got memed into the ground or take a look at why it could be a test for art copyright in the AI era.