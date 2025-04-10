The viral ‘pet to person’ AI trend turned my cat into a weird slobby man

AI is out of control… again.

AI pet to person image created using ChatGPT
(Image credit: Natalie Fear/ChatGPT)

Every few months a new AI trend captivates the internet but this latest fad might just be my favourite of all time. Turning innocent pictures of pets into people using the power of AI image generators, the results range from the cute to the downright confusing. With some surprisingly hilarious concoctions, the trend proves that AI can still be fun when it's not used to cause existential chaos.

It's not the first time we've seen AI pet portrait trends take over the internet (remember that Pixar AI pet portrait trend that caused copyright concerns?) In some ways, this new trend is the ultimate recipe for success – if there's one thing social media loves it's AI slop and cute critters.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

