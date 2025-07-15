Created some incredible branding? Enter the Brand Impact Awards 2025 – but hurry!

News
By published

The deadline is coming up soon.

black and white mallet with Brand Impact Awards roundel on a pink background
(Image credit: Future/Taxi Studio)

There's only a few days left to enter the Brand Impact Awards 2025. Our prestigious awards celebrate the world's best branding, and are now in their 12th consecutive year. For 2025, we've introduced some exciting new categories – including a whole new group of Innovation awards, and an extra award in the Craft category.

The deadline is Friday 18th July – so make sure you finish up those entries we can see in draft, and get started on any new submission you want to make!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.