Discover the Brand Impact Awards 2025 judging panel

News
By Contributions from published

Explore the esteemed panel for this year's edition of our prestigious branding awards.

We’re delighted to announce our expert judges for this year's Brand Impact Awards.

Our esteemed judging panel is packed with world-class expertise from top global agencies such as Pentagram, Lippincott, JKR, Wolff Olins and R/GA; leading independent studios including Ragged Edge, Mucho, Koto, and For The People; and client-side brand specialists from Google, LEGO, Citi, Spotify and more...

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder
Deputy editor

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor.

