Discover the Brand Impact Awards 2025 judging panel
Explore the esteemed panel for this year's edition of our prestigious branding awards.
We’re delighted to announce our expert judges for this year's Brand Impact Awards.
Our esteemed judging panel is packed with world-class expertise from top global agencies such as Pentagram, Lippincott, JKR, Wolff Olins and R/GA; leading independent studios including Ragged Edge, Mucho, Koto, and For The People; and client-side brand specialists from Google, LEGO, Citi, Spotify and more...
Between them, they provide a powerful cross-section of knowledge, from highly focused sector- and craft-specific expertise to broad-church branding prowess – to ensure we celebrate the very best work in every category. Visit the BIA website to discover the full list of judges announced so far.
We've introduced some exciting new categories this year to make sure we're representing all areas of branding, including Sonic branding in our Craft categories (sponsored by Frontify), as well as a brand new set of Innovation categories, including Emerging Tech, looking at the latest and greatest technologies and how they inform branding; Interactive, which looks at digital experiences; and Experiential, which explores physical and/or hybrid experiences.
Our judges will be looking for projects that have a strong, compelling, appropriate idea at their heart, are beautifully and consistently crafted across every touchpoint and stand head and shoulders above the rest of their market sector.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to put your best branding work in front of our world-class panel and potentially win a beautiful BIA Mallet.
Entries close at 6pm (BST) on 18 July 2024.
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
