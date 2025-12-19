We Are Warriors: Take the Crown by R/GA was the winner of the Social Impact award at the Brand Impact Awards 2025.

The project was applauded by the judges for being bold, defiant and galvanising, for having grit and a "super smart" mark that people can really rally behind.

The project came about following the defeat of the 2023 Voice referendum, which aimed to give Indigenous Australians a stronger political voice. In response, R/GA launched Take the Crown, designed to reignite national dialogue around colonial power, counter public disengagement and amplify Indigenous rights.

A graffiti artist created a striking crown emblem, while music, dance, art, storytelling, panel discussions, and the premiere of a new We Are Warriors film celebrated Blak excellence. A throne crafted from gilded colonial-style frames symbolically reversed history. The campaign drew over 14,000 attendees and gained backing from Adobe, JD Sports, and TikTok.

I spoke to Ben Miles, chief design officer at R/GA APAC to find out more about the project.

Ben Miles Chief design office, R/GA APAC Ben Miles is a globally recognised design leader who champions transformative work across brands, experiences, and culture. Guided by a strong sense of responsibility, he believes creativity should be a force for positive impact in the world. As chief design officer for R/GA APAC, Ben leads a diverse, high-performing team of the region’s leading brand designers, experience designers, strategists, and technologists. United by a shared belief, the team creates brands that don’t simply appear in culture but meaningfully contribute to it.

(Image credit: R/GA)

How did you start working with We Are Warriors? It all started with a deeply uncomfortable, but absolutely necessary conversation. I met Nooky, a proud Aboriginal man from the Yuin nation, an incredible rapper, role model, and true warrior, back in August 2020. This was just a week after the George Floyd tragedy, and we were seeing signs here in Australia reading 'Same story, different soil', which speaks to the tragic rates of Indigenous incarceration and deaths in custody. I reached out because I felt compelled to listen and understand. Nooky graciously agreed to meet, and during that conversation, he shared some unimaginable stories. One, in particular, was the catalyst for We Are Warriors, based on the incredibly wise words of his mother. From that one powerful conversation, a movement was born. It’s been an honour to stand alongside Nooky and the WAW family for the last five years.

(Image credit: R/GA)

Tell us about the process of crafting this campaign The whole process was driven by a commitment to cultural truth and a desire to turn pain into power. The spark came from Senator Lidia Thorpe’s powerful words to King Charles during his first royal visit as King to Australia. She said, “This is not your land. You are not my King.” That moment of defiance resonated globally and became the core creative idea of Take the Crown. That theme informed absolutely everything for the Blak Powerhouse event. We started with the foundational messaging, built a visual identity using a proudly Aboriginal colour palette, and then meticulously designed the whole spatial experience. The biggest challenge became an opportunity: we used the venue, Sydney University, as an act of protest. By choosing Australia’s oldest university, we amplified the sense of Indigenous takeover against a backdrop of white washed gilded portraits and colonial history. Every single touchpoint, from the stage to the striking throne room activation, was designed to embody a collective sense of empowerment and transform the day from one of trauma to one of immense pride.

(Image credit: R/GA)

How is the campaign infused with protest spirit? The entire campaign is a direct, bold response to British sovereignty and Australia’s colonial past. It’s a rallying cry! We drew inspiration from Senator Lidia Thorpe’s act of defiance. By choosing Take the Crown, we were asserting the Indigenous right to reclaim sovereignty. We even turned the venue challenge into a protest advantage, choosing Sydney University to amplify the message of Indigenous takeover. The most potent expression of this spirit was the throne room. Guests could sit for their portraits on a powerful throne that we built, not from gold, but from smashed, gilded frames. These frames were inspired by the colonial-era portraits that historically hung in the university’s halls, which often excluded or erased Indigenous stories. By sitting on this throne of broken frames, Blak Kings and Queens were literally reclaiming their rightful place in the story. It was an act of visual, unapologetic resistance and empowerment.

(Image credit: R/GA)

What were the challenges? The environment we were stepping into was a major challenge. Following the loss of The Voice referendum in Australia in 2023, there was a real sense of disenfranchisement within First Nations communities, and the wider public sentiment toward Indigenous issues felt fragile, maybe even fatigued. Our challenge was two-fold: we needed an idea with enough arresting, rebellious edge to reignite the conversation and combat public fatigue, while also providing a profound moment of agency for Indigenous youth. We had to move beyond waiting for power to be politely handed back. Take the Crown was the answer. We gave them a bold, fresh way to claim their power and completely flip the script on a day that was meant to make them feel powerless. It was about creating something so commanding it would cut through and make a lasting mark.

(Image credit: R/GA)